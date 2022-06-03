“Understands Mental State Of A Player”: Mohammad Siraj Praises Captain Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

Pacer Mohammed Siraj feels that he must work on his consistency earlier than that includes in India’s fifth Test in opposition to England. India can be squaring off in opposition to England for the fifth and closing Test of the five-match collection on July 1, which earlier received postponed in September 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

“Right now, we have some time before we play the Test against England so for now, I would be training at the ground near my house and working on my fitness, as jumping from T20 to Test is a big change. To bowl those long spells in Test cricket, I really need to focus on my consistency, and it will be my only goal,” Siraj instructed ANI.

Siraj, who was current in the course of the trailer launch of the Voot Select’s internet collection ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’ that showcases the journey of the 2020/21 India’s tour of Australia additionally praised Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and mentioned that he understands the mentality of each participant.

“Rohit understands the mental state of a player. Whenever we have a tough time out there on the field, he is the one who comes up with a plan B and motivates the bowlers to do better in the game. It’s a great feeling to work under a captain who understands you so well,” mentioned Siraj.

Siraj additionally talked about now-iconic India’s 2020/21 Test collection in opposition to Australia the place the pacer performed an important function within the guests’ triumph. The Hyderabad speedster earned his maiden Team India cap in the course of the second Test after Mohammed Shami received injured. The 28-year-old pacer went on to attain a five-wicket haul within the fourth Test at Gabba.

Team India defeated Australia at Gabba and Brisbane to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.

“After Mohammed Shami got injured, I got a chance to play for India. One thing was there in my mind that I had performed well for India A and had scalped 8 wickets against Australia A. So, it gave me the confidence to do well in my first Test series for India,” mentioned Siraj.

Ahead of the fifth Test, Team India will face South Africa for a five-match T20I collection from June 9, with the primary match in New Delhi.

After being retained by RCB for Rs 7 crore, forward of IPL 2022, Siraj conceded 514 runs, in 15 matches and scalped solely 9 wickets.