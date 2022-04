A bunch of undersea “egg-splorers” gathered Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving ‘Easter bunny” within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Islamorada.

The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged annually by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures within the Upper Keys, for taking part divers and snorkelers.

It raised funds to assist a Keys charity that helps youngsters in want.