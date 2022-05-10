Underwater photos showcase one of the world’s most-threatened ecosystems
This is having an influence on each nature and people. Freshwater fish present meals for 200 million individuals and livelihoods for 60 million, the report says — and we rely on river ecosystems for water, sanitation and energy.
“It’s all about inspiring people to become more aware of the natural world around them and once that connection is forged, to change the way they behave, the way they act, the way they connect with that life around them,” Shelton tells CNN.
South African rivers in peril
“I’m witness to this widespread deterioration of freshwater ecosystems all around me, and I’m really driven by the opportunity to be able to work on conserving some of these systems,” says Shelton.
He is concerned in quite a lot of freshwater conservation tasks, such because the Cape Critical Rivers challenge, which is targeted on preserving threatened species just like the Clanwilliam sandfish and the Barrydale redfin, and out of doors studying tasks that intention to attach younger individuals with river ecosystems.
But Shelton believes that photos have the facility to succeed in past borders and talk on a world scale the fantastic thing about nature and the disaster in biodiversity.
“Through these images and through the science that goes with them, (I want) to open up people’s minds to the beauty and the fragility of life beneath the surface of our rivers and our wetlands,” he says.
“I’m hoping that through connecting with these previously unseen worlds, people will treat them a little bit more gently, and that people will be a little bit more thoughtful about the way we live our lives and about the way we interact with these natural ecosystems.”