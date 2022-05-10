Underwater photos showcase one of the world’s most-threatened ecosystems





This is having an influence on each nature and people. Freshwater fish present meals for 200 million individuals and livelihoods for 60 million, the report says — and we rely on river ecosystems for water, sanitation and energy.

“Rivers are the arteries of our planet,” says South African freshwater conservation biologist and photographer Jeremy Shelton . “They transport cool clean water from the mountains down across landscapes and give us this critical resource that we rely on so heavily for drinking, for farming, for industry.”

a researcher on the Freshwater Research Centre in South Africa, turned enchanted by river ecosystems as a baby, when he splashed about in a small stream behind his household house. But realizing that others have been much less enthralled by the murky depths, he later picked up his digital camera, aiming to showcase the wealthy variety of freshwater life, and warn of its fragility.

“It’s all about inspiring people to become more aware of the natural world around them and once that connection is forged, to change the way they behave, the way they act, the way they connect with that life around them,” Shelton tells CNN.

His photos have been featured within the WWF report on freshwater fish and have been shared extensively on Instagram , together with by activist and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Related: ‘Delivering a message to the world’: Fishing image wins marine conservation photography prize South African rivers in peril In Shelton’s house nation, river ecosystems are in pressing want of safety. Freshwater fish are essentially the most threatened species group in South Africa and wetlands and rivers are beneath extra strain than every other ecosystem, in accordance with the 2018 national biodiversity assessment . The report notes that half of South Africa’s freshwater fish species are discovered nowhere else on the earth, so conservation methods to forestall inhabitants decline and reduce threats comparable to habitat degradation and predatory invasive species are a lot wanted. “I’m witness to this widespread deterioration of freshwater ecosystems all around me, and I’m really driven by the opportunity to be able to work on conserving some of these systems,” says Shelton. He is concerned in quite a lot of freshwater conservation tasks, such because the Cape Critical Rivers challenge, which is targeted on preserving threatened species just like the Clanwilliam sandfish and the Barrydale redfin, and out of doors studying tasks that intention to attach younger individuals with river ecosystems. But Shelton believes that photos have the facility to succeed in past borders and talk on a world scale the fantastic thing about nature and the disaster in biodiversity. Related: Scottish oysters were on the rocks. Now a whisky distillery is throwing them a lifeline “Through these images and through the science that goes with them, (I want) to open up people’s minds to the beauty and the fragility of life beneath the surface of our rivers and our wetlands,” he says. “I’m hoping that through connecting with these previously unseen worlds, people will treat them a little bit more gently, and that people will be a little bit more thoughtful about the way we live our lives and about the way we interact with these natural ecosystems.”









