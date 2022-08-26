Unearthed: While dispute dragged, mining company kept chasing pay dirt

Normal textual content dimension Larger textual content dimension Very giant textual content dimension One day in early May 2016, veteran Queensland cattleman Sid Plant was ascending on a routine flight of long-forgotten function within the course of Toowoomba when he noticed from his home-built ultralight a peculiar new panorama rising on the Darling Downs pastures under. The nation south of his 1200-hectare farm had been gouged because the early 2000s within the pursuit of thermal coal, however right here have been contemporary contusions of busted timber and scraped earth. By his reckoning, “possibly another hundred acres of it”. The New Acland coal mine, close to Oakey, in Queensland’s Darling Downs. Credit:New Hope Group “I thought, ‘holy mackerel, that’s all been cleared in the last few weeks’,” Plant remembers. “I could see then they were saddling up to mine it.” He was proper. Plant had found the beginnings of a brand new coal pit – West Pit, as it might turn out to be recognized – the most recent endeavour of New Acland Coal (NAC), a subsidiary of New Hope Group, 25 kilometres north of Oakey at one in every of Australia’s most contentious mines. But so far as Plant and different close by residents knew, this dig had not been authorised. The operation was all of the extra shocking as a result of the bigger NAC stage three growth – a rail spur and a number of other new pits – was the subject of a Queensland Land Court hearing then solely two months outdated.

West Pit nonetheless continued with out hindrance from state or federal regulators for nearly six years. Only after NAC exhausted it of coal late in 2021 did one thing shift on the state Department of Environment and Science. According to paperwork dated June 15 this yr, the mining of West Pit and a portion of the present South Pit was now thought-about an “alleged unauthorised disturbance”. It had stored locals employed and injected cash into the native economic system. But to the New Acland mine objectors, the inaction of presidency smelled rotten. “Most people around here were a bit disgusted, really,” Plant stated. “I suppose it suited somebody.” NAC staunchly denies accusations its mining was unlawful. It is just not in dispute that West Pit and the South Pit parcel are throughout the mining leases granted in 2006 as a part of New Acland’s stage two. The rivalry arises from what permission existed for NAC to start the brand new pit – initially proposed as a part of the yet-to-be authorised stage three – beneath the outdated agreements. Rather than take a look at the matter in court docket, the department agreed to an “enforceable undertaking”. NAC would plant timber for koalas as soon as the pits have been rehabilitated and set up a wildlife hall to a close-by recognized habitat.

The miner’s publication celebrated the 100-hectare planting as an “investment” into “an enhanced rehabilitation project”. The value can be $2 million. NAC additionally agreed it might not destroy an already broken landmark often called Bottle Tree Hill – regardless that there had by no means been any proposal to take action. “I just look at it and think, ‘what a load of bullshit’,” says environmental lawyer Chris McGrath, who has been concerned in earlier litigation towards the miner. The New Acland Coal “Mine Plan 2020”, as per the 2006 Environmental Impact Statement for stage two. The EIS doesn’t establish a West Pit. Credit:2006 NAC stage two EIS “This is an absolute gift for the company. “They end up with no criminal record. They don’t have to admit any guilt. They’re just saying, ‘well, we don’t think they did anything wrong’ and the department lets them get away with it.” NAC won’t say how a lot coal it had extracted from West Pit since 2016. But in June 2020, New Hope chief working officer Andrew Boyd stated it was then about 10 million tonnes. Calculated on the bottom thermal coal costs of the interval, this quantities to about $A700 million. New Hope doesn’t dispute the determine.

The mining of West Pit, McGrath claims, is “the most profitable environmental crime in Queensland history”. Late on August 26, a Friday afternoon, Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart authorised the mining leases for stage three, a pivotal second for the miner after a tortuous years-long journey via the courts. The farmers and landholder teams – described by New Hope as “a handful of activists” engaged in “green lawfare” – have already flagged another legal challenge. They have been combating stage three since functions have been lodged in 2007. About the identical time, NAC started shopping for up and bulldozing Acland. From 57 properties in 2000, solely three are standing. Two of them are owned by Glenn Beutel, a 69-year-old retiree, who refused to promote. The firm spared the varsity constructing (attended by broadcaster and fierce NAC opponent Alan Jones). The outdated coal colliery – the city’s primary employer via the twentieth century – remained protected by heritage standing. Beutel has taken it upon himself to have a tendency the skinny strip of inexperienced preserved because the conflict memorial, established with the assistance of his late mom. But little else stays.

It was already too late for Acland when, in 2012, then-premier Campbell Newman knocked again the unique stage three proposal on the grounds it might adversely hit the realm’s wealthy agricultural lands and communities. Following the Newman resolution, NAC submitted a scaled-back stage three, which now not included Acland. It was welcomed by the LNP authorities. But the Oakey Coal Action Alliance – the banner beneath which the landholder teams had loosely coalesced – pushed again once more. It was this “revised” plan, now authorised by Stewart, the objectors have been attempting to cease within the Land Court when Sid Plant discovered the primary marks of West Pit in 2016. After the longest listening to within the court docket’s 124-year historical past, Paul Smith, the member hearing the case, recommended the revised stage three not proceed. He reasoned it was “beyond doubt” the growth would “cause disruptions to aquifers in the Acland region”, even when the modelling at the moment was “imprecise”. Smith heard testimony concerning the new operation and he briefly visited it in his findings, noting NAC had “already in a sense” begun the growth he had simply rejected. Glenn Beutel is the one Acland home-owner who refused depart. Credit:Zach Hope “[It] had been earmarked to be mined as part of a larger stage three pit, but due to delays in obtaining approvals for the revised stage three, NAC took the decision to mine West Pit now for continuity of operations and employment,” he stated.