Unearthed: While dispute dragged, mining company kept chasing pay dirt
One day in early May 2016, veteran Queensland cattleman Sid Plant was ascending on a routine flight of long-forgotten function within the course of Toowoomba when he noticed from his home-built ultralight a peculiar new panorama rising on the Darling Downs pastures under.
The nation south of his 1200-hectare farm had been gouged because the early 2000s within the pursuit of thermal coal, however right here have been contemporary contusions of busted timber and scraped earth. By his reckoning, “possibly another hundred acres of it”.
“I thought, ‘holy mackerel, that’s all been cleared in the last few weeks’,” Plant remembers. “I could see then they were saddling up to mine it.”
He was proper.
Plant had found the beginnings of a brand new coal pit – West Pit, as it might turn out to be recognized – the most recent endeavour of New Acland Coal (NAC), a subsidiary of New Hope Group, 25 kilometres north of Oakey at one in every of Australia’s most contentious mines.
But so far as Plant and different close by residents knew, this dig had not been authorised. The operation was all of the extra shocking as a result of the bigger NAC stage three growth – a rail spur and a number of other new pits – was the subject of a Queensland Land Court hearing then solely two months outdated.
West Pit nonetheless continued with out hindrance from state or federal regulators for nearly six years.
Only after NAC exhausted it of coal late in 2021 did one thing shift on the state Department of Environment and Science. According to paperwork dated June 15 this yr, the mining of West Pit and a portion of the present South Pit was now thought-about an “alleged unauthorised disturbance”.
It had stored locals employed and injected cash into the native economic system. But to the New Acland mine objectors, the inaction of presidency smelled rotten.
“Most people around here were a bit disgusted, really,” Plant stated. “I suppose it suited somebody.”
NAC staunchly denies accusations its mining was unlawful. It is just not in dispute that West Pit and the South Pit parcel are throughout the mining leases granted in 2006 as a part of New Acland’s stage two. The rivalry arises from what permission existed for NAC to start the brand new pit – initially proposed as a part of the yet-to-be authorised stage three – beneath the outdated agreements.
Rather than take a look at the matter in court docket, the department agreed to an “enforceable undertaking”. NAC would plant timber for koalas as soon as the pits have been rehabilitated and set up a wildlife hall to a close-by recognized habitat.
The miner’s publication celebrated the 100-hectare planting as an “investment” into “an enhanced rehabilitation project”. The value can be $2 million.
NAC additionally agreed it might not destroy an already broken landmark often called Bottle Tree Hill – regardless that there had by no means been any proposal to take action.
“I just look at it and think, ‘what a load of bullshit’,” says environmental lawyer Chris McGrath, who has been concerned in earlier litigation towards the miner.
“This is an absolute gift for the company.
“They end up with no criminal record. They don’t have to admit any guilt. They’re just saying, ‘well, we don’t think they did anything wrong’ and the department lets them get away with it.”
NAC won’t say how a lot coal it had extracted from West Pit since 2016. But in June 2020, New Hope chief working officer Andrew Boyd stated it was then about 10 million tonnes. Calculated on the bottom thermal coal costs of the interval, this quantities to about $A700 million. New Hope doesn’t dispute the determine.
The mining of West Pit, McGrath claims, is “the most profitable environmental crime in Queensland history”.
Late on August 26, a Friday afternoon, Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart authorised the mining leases for stage three, a pivotal second for the miner after a tortuous years-long journey via the courts.
The farmers and landholder teams – described by New Hope as “a handful of activists” engaged in “green lawfare” – have already flagged another legal challenge. They have been combating stage three since functions have been lodged in 2007.
About the identical time, NAC started shopping for up and bulldozing Acland. From 57 properties in 2000, solely three are standing. Two of them are owned by Glenn Beutel, a 69-year-old retiree, who refused to promote.
The firm spared the varsity constructing (attended by broadcaster and fierce NAC opponent Alan Jones). The outdated coal colliery – the city’s primary employer via the twentieth century – remained protected by heritage standing.
Beutel has taken it upon himself to have a tendency the skinny strip of inexperienced preserved because the conflict memorial, established with the assistance of his late mom. But little else stays.
It was already too late for Acland when, in 2012, then-premier Campbell Newman knocked again the unique stage three proposal on the grounds it might adversely hit the realm’s wealthy agricultural lands and communities.
Following the Newman resolution, NAC submitted a scaled-back stage three, which now not included Acland. It was welcomed by the LNP authorities. But the Oakey Coal Action Alliance – the banner beneath which the landholder teams had loosely coalesced – pushed again once more.
It was this “revised” plan, now authorised by Stewart, the objectors have been attempting to cease within the Land Court when Sid Plant discovered the primary marks of West Pit in 2016.
After the longest listening to within the court docket’s 124-year historical past, Paul Smith, the member hearing the case, recommended the revised stage three not proceed. He reasoned it was “beyond doubt” the growth would “cause disruptions to aquifers in the Acland region”, even when the modelling at the moment was “imprecise”.
Smith heard testimony concerning the new operation and he briefly visited it in his findings, noting NAC had “already in a sense” begun the growth he had simply rejected.
“[It] had been earmarked to be mined as part of a larger stage three pit, but due to delays in obtaining approvals for the revised stage three, NAC took the decision to mine West Pit now for continuity of operations and employment,” he stated.
“NAC did not inform any objectors with respect to its intention to begin mining West Pit.”
Smith’s opinion didn’t set off instant investigations from the Queensland or federal governments. (These got here in 2018 and 2020, respectively, and each probes gave NAC the imprimatur to proceed).
Rather, court docket transcripts from the 2016 Land Court listening to confirmed the Queensland division supported the miner’s West Pit endeavours on the premise there was nothing expressly stopping it within the years-old stage two agreements.
McGrath, the environmental lawyer, counters there may be nothing within the paperwork to expressly enable it. West Pit doesn’t seem within the stage two Environmental Impact Statement or the authorised Environmental Authority.
He likens the miner’s actions to acquiring council approval to construct a one-story constructing, then unilaterally constructing it to 10.
In an announcement to the Brisbane Times, a New Hope Group spokesman stated: “Since 2016, New Acland Coal identified West Pit mining activity in Plans of Operation submitted to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, prior to mining activity occurring in West Pit.”
Insisting it had finished nothing inappropriate, it didn’t reply why it had agreed to enhance inside system and coaching as a part of the enforceable endeavor. It refused to supply proof of the place and the way it documented West Pit.
McGrath says the argument is bogus: a plan of operations doesn’t override the preliminary approvals.
The Department of Environment may have cleared up any ambiguity way back, he says, “but they f—ed around for years and let them continue to mine it”.
All the whereas, Beutel, the closest resident to the pit, endured mud and noise, usually at evening.
“It was awful, that’s the only word,” he says. “When the weather conditions permitted, you got sounds of rocks and large items falling into the back of trucks. Sometimes you get a constant roaring noise of machinery. You can get Caterpillar tracks, ‘clunk, clunk, clunk, clunk’. It’s a whole cacophony.”
The division says it elected to not prosecute NAC as a result of the $2 million tree planting, versus rehabilitating the land for grazing solely, represented a great “environmental and enforcement outcome”.
It provides the alleged contravention was not indictable, that means the offence doesn’t carry a most jail time of two or extra years. It bases this conclusion on the penalties outlined in part 426 of the Queensland Environmental Protection Act, which prohibit an individual appearing exterior an Environmental Authority.
But part 17 of the identical act lists the edge for “serious environmental harm” as injury requiring greater than $50,000 to rehabilitate. The most jail time for that offence is 5 years; in different phrases, indictable.
“Either they don’t understand their own act, or they’re being selective to avoid penalising the mining company,” McGrath says. “The department is not enforcing the law properly – they’re actually acting in the interests of the mining company.”
The division didn’t reply questions on what had modified in its inside decision-making between 2016 and its 2022 language of “alleged unauthorised disturbance”.
The objectors’ Land Court victory, handed down in early 2017, was short-lived. NAC launched a profitable Supreme Court judicial assessment, and the query of stage three was returned to the Land Court; solely this time, it was not allowed to contemplate the important thing difficulty of groundwater.
The subsequent chain of appeals and cross-appeals went all the best way to the High Court, then again once more, till the Land Court recommended in December last year the stage three expansion proceed.
The knotty historical past of the New Acland coal mine was wheeled by trolley into the workplace of Scott Stewart late final month. Only his signature may grant the brand new leases.
“I will make my decision once I have considered the large amount of information associated with this complex matter,” Stewart, beneath stress to approve the mine from the LNP Opposition and coal lobbyists, stated at an estimates listening to on August 2. “And I can tell you there are thousands of pages.”
His assertion saying the approval of the leases was two sentences lengthy and didn’t clarify his reasoning. With the leases authorised, NAC should now acquire an related water licence from the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.
“Minister Stewart’s decision to grant New Acland stage three its mining leases is proof the Queensland government believes the project makes sense environmentally, socially and financially,” NAC normal supervisor Dave O’Dwyer says.
The New Hope Group spokesman says there will probably be near 600 staff on website on the peak of stage three development, whereas the everlasting workforce will probably be about 400 full-time roles, “made up of Darling Downs locals”.
The operation is especially worthwhile to the corporate as a result of virtually all of the land to be mined beneath stage three is on tenures granted within the nineteenth century. This means it pays virtually all its royalties to the landholder slightly than the state. The landholder is Acland Pastoral Company, one other subsidiary of New Hope.