Unemployment in Spain falls below 3 million for first time since 2008

By the tip of May, 2.92 million individuals have been formally searching for work, labour ministry figures confirmed — with the month-to-month determine falling by 99,512 from the earlier month, or 3.3 %.

“This is the lowest figure since November 2008 at the start of the (global) financial crisis,” a ministry assertion mentioned, noting the development had taken place regardless of “a context of major international uncertainty” largely attributable to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Compared with the identical month in 2021, the variety of jobseekers fell by 22.7 %, or by 858,259, it mentioned.

“Stable, quality employment is growing, permanent contracts are increasing and women and young people are in a better situation. We are moving forward with equal opportunities and social justice,” tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

READ ALSO: The ‘Big Quit’ hits Spain despite high unemployment and huge job vacancies

The change took place attributable to a major enhance in jobs, many with everlasting contracts, with 730,427 signed in May, the very best month-to-month determine ever recorded.

Unemployment has notably dropped among the many beneath 25s, falling by 9.9 %, and to a lesser extent amongst girls, down 2.65 %.

These outcomes come after Sanchez’s left-wing authorities authorised a flagship labour reform geared toward decreasing insecurity in Spain’s labour market, which has the very best variety of momentary contracts in Europe.

The new textual content amends laws initially handed in 2012 by the right-wing Popular Party in a bid to revive the economic system following the 2008 world monetary disaster.

The reform, which took impact on January 1st, limits the back-to-back use of momentary contracts and makes everlasting contracts the rule quite than the exception.

It additionally limits using subcontractors.

Among western economies, Spain was one of many worst-hit by the financial fallout of the pandemic, with its GDP collapsing by 10.8 % in 2020, largely attributable to its heavy dependence on tourism.

Some half 1,000,000 individuals misplaced their jobs in 2020 in Spain, which has one of many highest charges of unemployment within the OECD.