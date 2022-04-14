Unemployment remains at 4 per cent but expected to fall further

Jarvis stated the unemployment price for ladies eased additional to three.7 per cent, the bottom it has been since May 1974. The price of 4.2 per cent for males is the second-lowest stage since November 2008 and simply above the December 2021 price of 4.1 per cent.

In NSW, the unemployment price for March was 3.9 per cent, and in Victoria it was 4 per cent.

Speaking earlier than the info was revealed, Albanese stated he wished to see unemployment “as low as possible”, however it was vital to make sure individuals had safe work.

“Half a million people are working three jobs or more, and that is an increase of 50 per cent since this government came along,” he stated whereas campaigning within the marginal NSW seat of Hunter.

“That figure of half a million people working three or more jobs is astonishing, and it continues to grow.”