UNEP eyes launching new project in Georgia in 2022 (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. UNEP (UN Environment
Program) plans to launch a brand new mission on adaptation to local weather
change in Georgia later in 2022, UNEP Europe Office informed Trend.
“Cooperation between UNEP and Georgia will proceed below the
EU4Environment program, specializing in the matters of waste,
eco-innovation and sustainable public procurement,” the supply
mentioned.
Among different plans for the present yr, UNEP goes to hold
on with supporting Georgia’s Ministry of Agriculture and
Environment on enhancing agrobiodiversity and greening town of
Kutaisi as a part of Global Environment Facility initiatives, UNEP
Europe Office mentioned.
Meanwhile, Georgia is one in every of six nations the place UNEP helps to
protect pure capital enhance environmental well-being by
unlocking alternatives for greener development, and higher managing
environmental dangers, below the EU4Environment program, the supply
famous.
