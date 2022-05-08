UNEP eyes launching new project in Georgia in 2022 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. UNEP (UN Environment

Program) plans to launch a brand new mission on adaptation to local weather

change in Georgia later in 2022, UNEP Europe Office informed Trend.

“Cooperation between UNEP and Georgia will proceed below the

EU4Environment program, specializing in the matters of waste,

eco-innovation and sustainable public procurement,” the supply

mentioned.

Among different plans for the present yr, UNEP goes to hold

on with supporting Georgia’s Ministry of Agriculture and

Environment on enhancing agrobiodiversity and greening town of

Kutaisi as a part of Global Environment Facility initiatives, UNEP

Europe Office mentioned.

Meanwhile, Georgia is one in every of six nations the place UNEP helps to

protect pure capital enhance environmental well-being by

unlocking alternatives for greener development, and higher managing

environmental dangers, below the EU4Environment program, the supply

famous.

—

