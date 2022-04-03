UNESCO says 53 cultural sites in Ukraine have been damaged since the Russian invasion

toggle caption Sergey Bobok/AFP by way of Getty Images

Sergey Bobok/AFP by way of Getty Images

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UNESCO says it is verified injury to no less than 53 cultural websites within the nation.

The group says it assesses injury reported within the media or by Ukrainian officers and has a system to observe predominant Ukrainian websites and monuments by way of satellite tv for pc imagery.

“Our experts continue to verify each report and it is feared that other sites will be added to this list,” a UNESCO spokesperson instructed NPR.

As of March 30, UNESCO stated, the confirmed broken websites, positioned in a number of areas throughout Ukraine, embody 29 spiritual websites, 16 historic buildings, 4 museums and 4 monuments.

When the conflict started, UNESCO carried out some emergency measures with a view to finest shield these cultural websites. It held common on-line conferences with World Heritage website managers, museum administrators, nationwide monument officers and native heritage safety associations in Ukraine to offer experience and sensible recommendation. UNESCO says it has consultants obtainable 24/7 to answer emergencies.

“We assist them in identifying safe havens in which to store items which can be moved; and in assessing and strengthening fire fighting procedures,” the spokesperson stated.

The company says it is also communicated with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov to reiterate that heritage websites are obligated to be protected and despatched him location information of the heritage websites in Ukraine.

Both Russian and Ukraine have signed on to an act by the Hague Convention in 1954 that protects cultural property throughout armed battle. It prohibits and condemns all assaults and injury to cultural heritage.

If cultural websites are marked with a blue protect — the conference’s emblem — it means they’re below the safety of the conference. If assaults are dedicated towards these websites, UNESCO says, the perpetrators will likely be held answerable for acts constituting conflict crimes.