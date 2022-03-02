‘Unfair’: One of Putin’s favourite Russian billionaires issues big whinge

A Russian billionaire described as “one of Putin’s favourite oligarchs” is livid after being hit exhausting by the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has had his property frozen by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, introduced on Wednesday he would step apart for the second as President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The 68-year-old oligarch, who has shut ties to President Vladimir Putin, contested the punishment in a strongly worded assertion posted on the FIE web site.

An replace within the Official Journal of the European Union stated Usmanov, a long-time enterprise accomplice of Everton proprietor Farhad Moshiri, was among the many 26 people focused with sanctions on Monday.

“I believe that such decision is unfair, and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honour, dignity and business reputation,” Usmanov wrote.

“I will use all legal means to protect my honour and reputation.

“I hereby suspend the exercise of my duties as the President of the International Fencing Federation effective immediately until justice is restored.”

Usmanov made no point out of what he supposed to do concerning his ties with English Premier League soccer membership Everton.

The Uzbek-born billionaire’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s coaching floor, with an preliminary five-year deal introduced in 2017.

It additionally has an choice on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium – a deal value $55 million to the membership.

The EU declaration stated restrictive measures included “an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities”.

In addition, a journey ban would forestall these named from getting into or travelling by way of EU territory.

Describing Usmanov as somebody with significantly shut ties to Putin, it added: “He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin’s favourite oligarchs.

“He is considered to be one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend on the will of the president.”