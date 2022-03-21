‘Unfortunate’ events halt Sailor rape trial

The son of Australian rugby league and union legend Wendell Sailor has been pressured to endure one other delay as he stands trial over the alleged rape of a lady in Sydney.

Tristan Sailor, 23, has pleaded not responsible to 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault which allegedly occurred in October 2020.

Camera Icon Tristan Sailor was dumped by the St George Illawarra Dragons after rape allegations surfaced. NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw Credit: News Corp Australia

His trial within the NSW District Court has already heard proof from the alleged sufferer, her buddy, mother and father and numerous workers who have been working at inns in Bondi which Mr Sailor and the lady frequented on the evening they met.

Last week Mr Sailor, a former St George Illawarra Dragons participant who performed 5 NRL matches, was instructed his trial could be delayed as a result of his defence barrister was a Covid shut contact and needed to isolate.

The trial was attributable to resume on Monday, nevertheless Judge Antony Townsend instructed the courtroom it was “unfortunate” the trial could be delayed once more after two jurors examined optimistic to Covid.

The courtroom heard the earliest the trial might resume could be Wednesday as a result of it will mark seven days for the reason that first juror examined optimistic.

Judge Townsend mentioned persevering with the trial with an 11-member jury as an alternative of 12 may should be thought of as a result of the second juror solely examined optimistic on Monday and delays have been mounting.

Camera Icon Wendell Sailor (pictured left) has stepped away from the microphone whereas he helps his son Tristan Sailor (proper). NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw Credit: News Corp Australia

Mr Sailor has been supported by his father all through the trial, regardless of the pair not having the ability to be within the courtroom collectively attributable to Covid restrictions.

In an space adjoining to the courtroom, Mr Sailor’s father has been watching continuing through a reside video hyperlink.

The former Kangaroos and Wallabies famous person lately revealed he stepped down from co-hosting roles with Triple M’s drive present whereas the trial happened.

The trial is because of resume on Wednesday.