Unfortunate Man, Daughter Can’t Walk Without Facing Lewd Comments: High Court

“Unfortunate” a person and his daughter cannot stroll with out listening to lewd feedback (Representational)

Kochi:

It is “unfortunate” {that a} father and teenage daughter can’t stroll collectively on the street with out having to listen to lewd feedback about her, the Kerala High Court stated whereas declining to grant anticipatory bail to a person who allegedly made such inappropriate remarks and in addition assaulted the daddy when he objected to it.

The excessive court docket famous that the accused had allegedly hit the daddy, a retired Sub-Inspector of Police, with a helmet and induced accidents to him for objecting to the lewd feedback in opposition to his 14-year-old daughter.

“It is unfortunate if a man and his daughter cannot walk together without someone making lewd comments. Such things should stop,” the court docket noticed on Wednesday.

The accused, alternatively, claimed that the woman’s father had attacked him and the opposite one that was with him on the time.

To this, the court docket remarked that it will be the conventional response of any dad or mum who hears lewd feedback in opposition to their little one.

The accused additionally advised the court docket that the one non-bailable offence in opposition to him was below Section 308 (try to commit culpable murder) of the Indian Penal Code which was not invoked within the on the spot case.

The prosecution, opposing the anticipatory bail, contended that the retired police officer was strolling on the street along with his 14-year-old daughter when the petitioner and one other accused handed lewd feedback in opposition to them. When the daddy protested, he was attacked utilizing a helmet on the chest.

After listening to either side, the court docket stated, “Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case and considering the nature of the allegations, I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled to anticipatory bail.”

The court docket stated if the petitioner-accused surrenders earlier than the investigating officer of the case, he shall be produced earlier than the jurisdictional Justice of the Peace on the identical day.

“The Magistrate shall consider any application that may be filed by the petitioner without any undue delay, having regard to the merits of the matter,” the court docket stated.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)