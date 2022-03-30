Uni students are struggling to survive. We were not mentioned in the budget speech

After almost a decade of neglect, college college students weren’t talked about as soon as in final night time’s finances. We’re indignant however not stunned.

Many have commented that this can be a “cost of living budget”, however one way or the other that doesn’t apply to us.

University college students have as soon as once more been uncared for within the federal finances.

Credit:Eddie Jim

From rental costs that take most of your paycheck to the massive invoice from that knowledge tooth surgical procedure you delayed for too lengthy, college students are keenly conscious of how costly it’s to only exist in Australia at this time. We face home costs that can preclude possession from all however the very privileged, and groceries which might be so costly many college students commonly skip meals. On high of all that, college college students are being saddled with large pupil debt that can solely additional entrench class divisions and financial inequality.

We all comprehend it’s an election finances – one in every of short-term, vote grabbing measures. Of Band-aid options. But the issues college students face aren’t short-term. They are brought on by underlying structural inequality which requires long-term and bold coverage options.