Uni students are struggling to survive. We were not mentioned in the budget speech
After almost a decade of neglect, college college students weren’t talked about as soon as in final night time’s finances. We’re indignant however not stunned.
Many have commented that this can be a “cost of living budget”, however one way or the other that doesn’t apply to us.
From rental costs that take most of your paycheck to the massive invoice from that knowledge tooth surgical procedure you delayed for too lengthy, college students are keenly conscious of how costly it’s to only exist in Australia at this time. We face home costs that can preclude possession from all however the very privileged, and groceries which might be so costly many college students commonly skip meals. On high of all that, college college students are being saddled with large pupil debt that can solely additional entrench class divisions and financial inequality.
We all comprehend it’s an election finances – one in every of short-term, vote grabbing measures. Of Band-aid options. But the issues college students face aren’t short-term. They are brought on by underlying structural inequality which requires long-term and bold coverage options.
Sure, the $250 one-off funds are useful – that can cowl every week’s hire for a room in a grungy pupil share home. But what occurs subsequent week? An easing of petrol excise will assist lots of our regional college students, however what occurs when the subsidies finish? Housing continues to be unaffordable. Education racks up debt. Students want extra.
Welfare assist for college students is woefully inadequate. Youth Allowance helps nearly 305,000 college students and sits at $37.89 per day – properly beneath the $59 poverty line. As if that wasn’t unhealthy sufficient, the federal government solely recognises younger folks as impartial when they’re 22. If you might be 19, dwelling out of house and supporting your self by way of uni, you don’t even qualify for this meagre fee.
We must reverse the Jobs Ready Graduates Package and work in the direction of attaining free training and abolishing pupil debt. Education is an important technique of breaking down class boundaries and financial inequality. The Jobs Ready Graduate Package ravaged universities, making them costlier and elitist. When our technology already can’t purchase a home or afford dental care, how can one defend saddling college graduates with extra debt?
The Jobs Ready Graduates Package additionally positions college students as customers of training, quite than lively members of an instructional neighborhood. We must reframe studying as a public good that has inherent worth. Studying shouldn’t need to be a side-hustle. We want structural assist so now we have area to correctly interact with our courses and studying.