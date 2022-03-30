Uni students are struggling to survive. We were not mentioned in the budget speech

After almost a decade of neglect, college college students weren’t talked about as soon as in final evening’s finances. We’re offended however not shocked.

Many have commented that it is a “cost of living budget”, however in some way that doesn’t apply to us.

University college students have as soon as once more been uncared for within the federal finances.

Credit:Eddie Jim

From rental costs that take most of your paycheck to the massive invoice from that knowledge enamel surgical procedure you delayed for too lengthy, college students are keenly conscious of how costly it’s to only exist in Australia at this time. We face home costs that can preclude possession from all however the very privileged, and groceries which can be so costly many college students recurrently skip meals. On high of all that, college college students are being saddled with large scholar debt that can solely additional entrench class divisions and financial inequality.

We all understand it’s an election finances – one in all short-term, vote grabbing measures. Of Band-aid options. But the issues college students face aren’t short-term. They are attributable to underlying structural inequality which requires long-term and bold coverage options.