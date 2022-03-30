Uni students are struggling to survive. We were not mentioned in the budget speech
After almost a decade of neglect, college college students weren’t talked about as soon as in final evening’s finances. We’re offended however not shocked.
Many have commented that it is a “cost of living budget”, however in some way that doesn’t apply to us.
From rental costs that take most of your paycheck to the massive invoice from that knowledge enamel surgical procedure you delayed for too lengthy, college students are keenly conscious of how costly it’s to only exist in Australia at this time. We face home costs that can preclude possession from all however the very privileged, and groceries which can be so costly many college students recurrently skip meals. On high of all that, college college students are being saddled with large scholar debt that can solely additional entrench class divisions and financial inequality.
We all understand it’s an election finances – one in all short-term, vote grabbing measures. Of Band-aid options. But the issues college students face aren’t short-term. They are attributable to underlying structural inequality which requires long-term and bold coverage options.
Sure, the $250 one-off funds are useful – that can cowl per week’s lease for a room in a grungy scholar share home. But what occurs subsequent week? An easing of petrol excise will assist lots of our regional college students, however what occurs when the subsidies finish? Housing remains to be unaffordable. Education racks up debt. Students want extra.
Welfare assist for college kids is woefully inadequate. Youth Allowance helps virtually 305,000 college students and sits at $37.89 per day – effectively under the $59 poverty line. As if that wasn’t unhealthy sufficient, the federal government solely recognises younger individuals as unbiased when they’re 22. If you might be 19, dwelling out of dwelling and supporting your self by uni, you don’t even qualify for this meagre fee.
We must reverse the Jobs Ready Graduates Package and work in the direction of attaining free training and abolishing scholar debt. Education is an important technique of breaking down class obstacles and financial inequality. The Jobs Ready Graduate Package ravaged universities, making them dearer and elitist. When our era already can’t purchase a home or afford dental care, how can one defend saddling college graduates with extra debt?
The Jobs Ready Graduates Package additionally positions college students as customers of training, somewhat than energetic members of a tutorial group. We must reframe studying as a public good that has inherent worth. Studying shouldn’t must be a side-hustle. We want structural assist so we’ve got house to correctly interact with our courses and studying.