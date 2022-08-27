UNICEF condemns Ethiopia airstrike that ‘hit Tigray kindergarten’

The UN kids’s company Unicef has condemned an airstrike that “hit a kindergarten” within the Ethiopian area of Tigray, with the EU additionally calling for respect for worldwide regulation defending civilians.

Rebel authorities within the Ethiopian province of Tigray claimed {that a} kindergarten had been bombed Friday by Ethiopia’s air pressure, whereas the federal government in Addis Ababa claims it was solely aiming at “military targets.”

“Unicef strongly condemns the air strike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The strike hit a kindergarten, killing several children and injuring several,” the organisation’s govt director, Catherine Russell, mentioned in a tweet.

“Once again, children have paid a heavy price for escalating violence in northern Ethiopia. For almost two years, children and their families in the region have been suffering from this conflict. It must stop,” she added.

There was no rapid response from the Ethiopian authorities to the UN statements.

Without mentioning the goal, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, condemned the strike, which he mentioned “resulted in the death of civilians,”. and known as for respect for worldwide humanitarian regulation.

“Civilians are not a target,” he tweeted.

“Reports of air strikes in Tigray resulting in civilian casualties are appalling. All parties must respect international humanitarian law and make the protection of civilians their priority,” tweeted UK Africa Minister Vicky Ford.

‘Barbaric’ airstrike

An official at Ayder Hospital, the primary hospital within the city of Mekele, mentioned in a message to AFP on Friday that his facility had acquired 4 fatalities, together with two kids, and 9 accidents.

Tigray’s official tv mentioned “seven civilians including three children” had been killed and broadcast footage exhibiting what regarded like a devastated playground and a constructing with brightly painted partitions broken.

Journalists haven’t any entry to northern Ethiopia, making unbiased verification not possible. The cellular and web networks are additionally unreliable and no officers might be reached in Tigray on Saturday.

The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself a local of Tigray, tweeted that he was “at a loss for words” within the face of “this terrible event and the loss of innocent life”, describing the strike as “barbaric”.

Fighting resumed Wednesday in northern Ethiopia, ending a five-month truce between the federal authorities and insurgent authorities in Tigray, who blame one another for the resumption of hostilities.

Until the strike on Mekele on Friday, combating was restricted to 2 areas across the south-eastern border of Tigray.

The rebels claimed that an plane had “dropped bombs on a residential area and a kindergarten”. The Ethiopian authorities responded that the Ethiopian navy plane solely focused “military sites” and accused the Tigrayan rebels of staging the scene “to claim that the aircraft attacked civilians”.