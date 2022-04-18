UNICEF welcomes Georgian Gov’t initiative to further increase benefits for socially vulnerable children

UNICEF on Monday welcomed the initiative of the Georgian

Government to handle the wants of probably the most susceptible youngsters in

Georgia by growing their advantages from ₾100 ($32/€27) to ₾150

($49/€44) beginning in June, Trend reviews citing Agenda.ge.

UNICEF Representative in Georgia Ghassan Khalil stated the

Government’s resolution to extend the profit was “an essential

step” in direction of reducing little one poverty within the nation.

UNICEF has been partnering with the Ministry of IDPs, Labour,

Health and Social Affairs to enhance the Targeted Social Assistance

programme with a view to cut back the variety of youngsters dwelling in

excessive poverty. UNICEF stands able to help the Government of

Georgia in additional decreasing little one poverty in Georgia in order that

youngsters take pleasure in higher training, social inclusion and extra

sustainable improvement,” Khalil added.

The Government initiative will see a complete of ₾341 million

($111mln/€103mln) allotted from the price range for the programme this

12 months, with the help set to proceed into 2023, the Georgian

Prime Minister stated in a weekly Government assembly on Monday. The

resolution will have an effect on greater than 215,000 youngsters within the nation.