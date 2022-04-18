UNICEF welcomes Georgian Gov’t initiative to further increase benefits for socially vulnerable children
UNICEF on Monday welcomed the initiative of the Georgian
Government to handle the wants of probably the most susceptible youngsters in
Georgia by growing their advantages from ₾100 ($32/€27) to ₾150
($49/€44) beginning in June, Trend reviews citing Agenda.ge.
UNICEF Representative in Georgia Ghassan Khalil stated the
Government’s resolution to extend the profit was “an essential
step” in direction of reducing little one poverty within the nation.
UNICEF has been partnering with the Ministry of IDPs, Labour,
Health and Social Affairs to enhance the Targeted Social Assistance
programme with a view to cut back the variety of youngsters dwelling in
excessive poverty. UNICEF stands able to help the Government of
Georgia in additional decreasing little one poverty in Georgia in order that
youngsters take pleasure in higher training, social inclusion and extra
sustainable improvement,” Khalil added.
The Government initiative will see a complete of ₾341 million
($111mln/€103mln) allotted from the price range for the programme this
12 months, with the help set to proceed into 2023, the Georgian
Prime Minister stated in a weekly Government assembly on Monday. The
resolution will have an effect on greater than 215,000 youngsters within the nation.