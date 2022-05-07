Unidentified aircraft target Syrian regime: War monitor

Unidentified plane struck oil-rich areas in jap Syria held by authorities and Iran-aligned teams on Saturday, an opposition warfare monitor stated.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated there have been no casualties or materials losses within the assault, the second inside every week within the province of Deir Ezzor.

At least 5 explosions have been heard, in keeping with the monitor, within the Hawijah Kateh space and a close-by bridge north of Deir Ezzor metropolis.

Syrian state media additionally reported the assault however gave no particulars. Deir Ezzor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and comprises oil fields.

Iran-backed militia teams and regime forces management the world and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in earlier strikes. Israel has staged tons of of strikes on targets in Syria over time however not often acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Last week, an Israeli missile assault on the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus killed 4 troopers and wounded three others. The Syrian Defense Ministry stated the assault brought about materials injury. The Observatory stated Iranian weapons depots had been focused.

