UNIDO assists Uzbekistan in modernizing silk-processing industry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The United Nations

Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has began

“Silk-processing industry upgrading in Uzbekistan” venture inside

the Joint Declaration with the nation, communications officer of

UNIDO Charles Arthur advised Trend.

Arthur stated the venture was initiated earlier this yr, backed

by $2.5 million price range.

According to him, the venture will interact with a pilot group of

chosen beneficiary enterprises lively in native and regional

silk-processing worth chains. Its primary goal is to contribute

to improved competitiveness of high-end value-added items by way of

sustainable industrial modernization, modern upgrading and

improved post-crisis resilience of the silk business.

This venture will foster native communities by way of poverty

discount, employment era and financial diversification whereas

additionally accelerating the COVID-19 post-crisis restoration.

“In the Joint Declaration, UNIDO and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of

Economic Development and Poverty Reduction commit to advertise

cooperation in numerous areas, together with inexperienced business, a round

economic system, renewable power and power effectivity, agro-industrial

clusters and lightweight business modernization. The UNIDO has to date

developed two initiatives to assist the implementation of the Joint

Declaration”, Arthur stated.

The joint declaration was signed in December, 2020 between

Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of

Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and Director General of the United

Nations Industrial Development Organization Li Yong for an preliminary

interval of 4 years (2020-2024). It will contribute to the

implementation of the economic improvement technique of Uzbekistan

till 2030.

