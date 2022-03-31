UNIDO assists Uzbekistan in modernizing silk-processing industry (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The United Nations
Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has began
“Silk-processing industry upgrading in Uzbekistan” venture inside
the Joint Declaration with the nation, communications officer of
UNIDO Charles Arthur advised Trend.
Arthur stated the venture was initiated earlier this yr, backed
by $2.5 million price range.
According to him, the venture will interact with a pilot group of
chosen beneficiary enterprises lively in native and regional
silk-processing worth chains. Its primary goal is to contribute
to improved competitiveness of high-end value-added items by way of
sustainable industrial modernization, modern upgrading and
improved post-crisis resilience of the silk business.
This venture will foster native communities by way of poverty
discount, employment era and financial diversification whereas
additionally accelerating the COVID-19 post-crisis restoration.
“In the Joint Declaration, UNIDO and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of
Economic Development and Poverty Reduction commit to advertise
cooperation in numerous areas, together with inexperienced business, a round
economic system, renewable power and power effectivity, agro-industrial
clusters and lightweight business modernization. The UNIDO has to date
developed two initiatives to assist the implementation of the Joint
Declaration”, Arthur stated.
The joint declaration was signed in December, 2020 between
Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of
Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and Director General of the United
Nations Industrial Development Organization Li Yong for an preliminary
interval of 4 years (2020-2024). It will contribute to the
implementation of the economic improvement technique of Uzbekistan
till 2030.
—
Follow the writer on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5