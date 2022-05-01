UNIDO intends to strengthen co-op with government of Turkmenistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The United Nations
Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) intends to strengthen
its technical cooperation with the federal government of Turkmenistan and
present its amassed data and expertise for the additional
improvement of the nation, Advocacy and Media Relations Expert
(UNIDO) Ravindra Wickremasinghe informed Trend.
He famous that UNIDO desires to assist Turkmenistan acquire entry to
worldwide platforms and vast networks to implement the
nation’s industrial improvement plans.
“UNIDO is excited about strengthening partnership with the
authorities of Turkmenistan within the improvement of high-quality
infrastructure, know-how parks, modernization of the commercial
sector, promotion of investments and applied sciences,” the knowledgeable of
the group stated.
UNIDO believes that the worldwide disaster could decelerate the
implementation of the deliberate initiatives, nonetheless, cooperation is
being carried out with Turkmenistan in its efforts to attain
complete and sustainable financial progress, in addition to within the
diversification of the nation’s economic system.