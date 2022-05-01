UNIDO intends to strengthen co-op with government of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The United Nations

Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) intends to strengthen

its technical cooperation with the federal government of Turkmenistan and

present its amassed data and expertise for the additional

improvement of the nation, Advocacy and Media Relations Expert

(UNIDO) Ravindra Wickremasinghe informed Trend.

He famous that UNIDO desires to assist Turkmenistan acquire entry to

worldwide platforms and vast networks to implement the

nation’s industrial improvement plans.

“UNIDO is excited about strengthening partnership with the

authorities of Turkmenistan within the improvement of high-quality

infrastructure, know-how parks, modernization of the commercial

sector, promotion of investments and applied sciences,” the knowledgeable of

the group stated.

UNIDO believes that the worldwide disaster could decelerate the

implementation of the deliberate initiatives, nonetheless, cooperation is

being carried out with Turkmenistan in its efforts to attain

complete and sustainable financial progress, in addition to within the

diversification of the nation’s economic system.