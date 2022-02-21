UNIDO to offer expertise for Turkmen energy sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will

provide Turkmenistan its experience in addressing such areas as

useful resource effectivity and cleaner manufacturing, biosafety, water

administration, renewable power, and industrial power effectivity,

UNIDO instructed Trend.

In addition, the group is eager on persevering with its

partnership with the federal government of Turkmenistan within the

modernization of Turkmenistan’s industrial sector, in addition to in

the promotion of commercial zones, science, eco- and expertise

parks, the event of a high quality infrastructure, funding and

expertise promotion.

According to the data, UNIDO will proceed to strengthen

its technical cooperation with the federal government of Turkmenistan and

to offer its collected technical data and experience, as

effectively as assist the nation entry worldwide platforms and broad

networks to operationalize the nation’s industrial growth

priorities.

“We imagine this can assist the success of the targets

set within the National Socio-Economic Development Programme of

Turkmenistan for 2011–2030,” UNIDO stated.

It is famous that the group is collaborating with the

authorities of Turkmenistan in its efforts in the direction of reaching

inclusive and sustainable financial progress.

Moreover, it’s also working in diversifying the nation’s

economic system, selling personal sector growth, strengthening

agro-industries, defending the atmosphere, and facilitating the

growth of different power sources as a part of the 2021-2025

Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

According to the group, UNIDO has quite a few ongoing

initiatives in Turkmenistan.

“We have been working in Turkmenistan on implementing two phases

of the HCFC Phase-Out Management Plan (HPMP). The HPMP is a program

that helps the nation scale back its consumption of

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFCF), in step with the Montreal Protocol

discount schedule. HCFCs are managed substances below the

Montreal Protocol; they don’t solely deplete the ozone layer however

even have excessive world warming potential,” UNIDO stated.