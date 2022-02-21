UNIDO to offer expertise for Turkmen energy sector (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
By Amina Nazarli – Trend:
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will
provide Turkmenistan its experience in addressing such areas as
useful resource effectivity and cleaner manufacturing, biosafety, water
administration, renewable power, and industrial power effectivity,
UNIDO instructed Trend.
In addition, the group is eager on persevering with its
partnership with the federal government of Turkmenistan within the
modernization of Turkmenistan’s industrial sector, in addition to in
the promotion of commercial zones, science, eco- and expertise
parks, the event of a high quality infrastructure, funding and
expertise promotion.
According to the data, UNIDO will proceed to strengthen
its technical cooperation with the federal government of Turkmenistan and
to offer its collected technical data and experience, as
effectively as assist the nation entry worldwide platforms and broad
networks to operationalize the nation’s industrial growth
priorities.
“We imagine this can assist the success of the targets
set within the National Socio-Economic Development Programme of
Turkmenistan for 2011–2030,” UNIDO stated.
It is famous that the group is collaborating with the
authorities of Turkmenistan in its efforts in the direction of reaching
inclusive and sustainable financial progress.
Moreover, it’s also working in diversifying the nation’s
economic system, selling personal sector growth, strengthening
agro-industries, defending the atmosphere, and facilitating the
growth of different power sources as a part of the 2021-2025
Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.
According to the group, UNIDO has quite a few ongoing
initiatives in Turkmenistan.
“We have been working in Turkmenistan on implementing two phases
of the HCFC Phase-Out Management Plan (HPMP). The HPMP is a program
that helps the nation scale back its consumption of
Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFCF), in step with the Montreal Protocol
discount schedule. HCFCs are managed substances below the
Montreal Protocol; they don’t solely deplete the ozone layer however
even have excessive world warming potential,” UNIDO stated.