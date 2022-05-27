Unified Pairs from Special Olympics Costa Rica and Paraguay Unite on Inclusion Revolution Radio Podcast

On the final episode of Season 3 of Inclusion Revolution Radio, particular visitor Unified pairs Adriana Sotela and Daniela Solano from Special Olympics Costa Rica and Dahiana Torres and Marina Trivellini from Special Olympics Paraguay joined the podcast on this jam-packed episode of inclusion.

Adriana is a Special Olympics Costa Rica athlete who has participated in three World Games, together with 2019 Abu Dhabi, and has been swimming since she was 12 years previous. Daniela is her Unified accomplice and has been working towards open water swimming for seven years. In 2019, she was invited to take part within the Abu Dhabi Games as Adriana’s Unified accomplice the place she gained the bronze medal within the 1,500 meters blended class.

Dahiana is a Special Olympics Paraguay swimmer. She obtained a gold medal on the 2015 Los Angeles Games, a silver medal in Abu Dhabi and can be part of the Youth Leaders group. Marina is Dahiana’s Unified accomplice. She has participated in numerous digital occasions organized by Special Olympics Southern California, and in 2021 represented the motion through the Global Youth Summit Mobilization.

Listen to the complete episode of Inclusion Revolution Radio and don’t overlook to subscribe to remain updated with the newest information pertaining to the Special Olympics motion.