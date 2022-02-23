Word Games Berlin 2023 Up to 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and unified companions from 170 nations will compete in 24 sports activities from June 17 – 25, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Unified Sports® is rising in Uganda throughout colleges, golf equipment and federations with a brand new enhance from the GIZ Global Project “Inclusion of People with Disabilities.” This may also embody the legacy of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, by networking with Special Olympics Germany and the Berlin Local Organizing Committee in the course of the groups’ preparation course of. Lasting eight months, the challenge will embody utilizing sports activities as a software for COVID-19 consciousness alongside the Unified Sports® coach trainings for basketball, soccer and handball. The challenge shut and outcomes can be celebrated on the Special Olympics Uganda National Games 2022 in Gulu on 30 May, so watch this house!

The Daily Monitor covered the program and preparations for the Special Olympics Uganda crew.