Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand as soon as BJP forms government: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Two days earlier than Uttarakhand goes to the polls, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday stated as quickly because the BJP kinds the federal government within the poll-bound state, a committee can be shaped to organize the draft of the Uniform Civil Code within the state to offer the identical legal guidelines for everybody concerning marriage, divorce, property, inheritance and so on. “This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens,” the chief minister stated, as quoted by information company ANI.

Full coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022

The promise of the Uniform Civil Code comes amid the raging hijab row in Karnataka. On Friday, Union minister Giriraj Singh stated UCC is the necessity of the hour and it must be mentioned in Parliament and in society. “There are some vote ke saudagar (votes dealers) who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing Hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes. I feel Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour and it should be discussed from the streets to Parliament,” Giriraj Singh stated.

The Uttarakhand CM’s promise was welcomed by BJP leaders. Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “Uttarakhand CM announces BJP’s decision to implement Uniform Civil Code in Devbhoomi after elections. Uttarakhand will be the second such state after BJP ruled Goa to do so. On the one hand, Harish Rawat promised Muslim University while the BJP speaks of equality and empowerment.”

“The need for Uniform Civil Code has been long felt to protect the diversity & unique culture of Uttarakhand. Thank you Sri @pushkardhami Ji for your commitment to protect the Uttarakhandi identity,” Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

PM Modi is scheduled to handle an election rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur. The state will go to the polls in a single part on February 14. The counting of votes will happen on March 10.