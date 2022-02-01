Union Budget 2022: EV Firms Welcome Battery Swapping Policy Announcement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced within the Union Budget 2022 that the federal government will introduce a battery swapping coverage for electrical autos within the nation. The Finance Minister mentioned that “interoperability standards will be formulated” which implies a uniform commonplace for batteries for all EVs could also be launched, and this might pave the best way for standardisation of battery expertise for EVs. The new coverage is seen as a optimistic transfer to encourage using electrical autos, and is extensively seen as one thing which is able to give an enormous enhance to the EV business.

Also Read: Battery Swapping Policy For EVs Announced

“Considering the constraints for space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale, a battery-swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formulated,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in her funds speech, with out going into element.

Also Read: National Highways Network To Be Expanded By 25,000 km By 2022-23

The Finance Minister added that the coverage can even promote a shift to using public transport in city areas the place particular mobility zones with zero fossil gasoline coverage will likely be launched. This can even deal with house constraints in city areas. The home electrical automobile business has welcomed the federal government’s proposal, and there appears to be consensus amongst all EV gamers, that such a coverage will solely assist enhance the EV business. The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has welcomed the proposal, saying that “it will give a huge impetus to the EV industry.”

Also Read: Key Highlights Of Union Budget 2022 For Auto Industry

Sohinder Gill, Director General of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) says the proposed battery-swapping coverage will give “a huge impetus” to the EV business.

“We welcome the measures announced by the honourable Finance Minister today. The budget for 2022-23 gives a huge impetus to the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Introducing the battery swapping policy and recognising battery or energy as a service will help to develop EV infrastructure and increase the use of EVs in public transportation. It would motivate businesses engaged in delivery and car aggregation businesses to incorporate EVs into their fleet. It will create new avenues for companies to venture into the business of battery swapping. Additionally, creating special clean zones will further accelerate the adoption of EVs and spread awareness amongst the citizens. The move will benefit the whole segment, i.e. E2W, E3W, E-cars, and buses,” mentioned Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.

“The budget also provides attention to the need for skilled resources in the industry. Introducing new skill programs in ITI will bridge the skill gap that currently exists in the industry. The industry would be happy to work with the government to devise customized courses to meet the demands of the EV industry. Overall, the budget aims at strengthening the whole ecosystem of the EV industry, which will spur the demand for green vehicles,” added Gill.

Naveen Munjal – Managing Director, Hero Electric, mentioned the proposed coverage will deal with vary nervousness points and battery swapping stations will likely be an asset to the evolving EV ecosystem.

Naveen Munjal MD of Hero Electric, India’s largest electrical two-wheeler producer, mentioned, “This move will open up avenues for further growth and development of the EV and energy sector in the country. Hero Electric has always been a strong advocate of standardization of EV battery packs to accelerate EV adoption. Interoperability standards will help address range anxiety issues and battery swapping stations will be an asset to the evolving EV ecosystem across the country.”

The Union Budget 2022 is a futuristic funds with concentrate on deployment of superior expertise like EV, inexperienced mobility and digitisation. The Budget 2022 introduced by the Honourable Finance Minister immediately is optimistic for the electrical automobile sector, which strengthened the Indian Government’s dedication to accelerating EV and inexperienced mobility eco-system in India,” mentioned Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green.

Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA, has welcomed the proposed EV coverage.

“FADA welcomes and supports the Government’s efforts & initiatives towards Electric Mobility. There is a clear emphasis on creative, sustainable & innovative business models. Battery Swapping & Energy as a Service (EAAS) will surely help accelerate the transition towards Clean Mobility. The development of special mobility zones for electric vehicles and promoting clean technology for public transport validate government commitment to E-mobility, which would boost confidence in the EV industry in terms of manufacturing, sales, and create a sense of assurance among customers,” mentioned Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association.

Analysts and observers say a coverage on battery as a service, in addition to battery swapping will certainly pave the best way for elevated adoption of EVs.

“Policy initiatives around Battery as a Service and Battery Swapping is a clear directional encouragement from the government to increase adoption of EVs, by addressing the primary challenge around battery infrastructure, particularly for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which are seeing good traction and expected to only take off from here,” mentioned Sridhar V, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.

“If implemented efficiently, the battery swapping policy is likely to go a long way in reducing range anxiety with regards to EV adoption while also aiding economies of scale in battery production. The Finance Minister also announced plans to further the push for EV penetration in public transport and create special mobility zones for EVs, which should also spur EV demand. In addition, the inclusion of energy storage in the harmonised List of Infrastructure will facilitate cheaper financing availability to EV battery makers,” mentioned Shamsher Dewan, Vice President & Group Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

Some EV gamers have welcomed the federal government’s intentions to push for EV adoption, however are additionally cautious about simply selling battery swapping, as an alternative of taking a look at holistically simplifying possession of EVs for shoppers.

“It is heartening to see that the government is looking at transitioning to EVs at a faster pace. Although battery as a service can be implemented for certain areas only, encouraging the private sector to create sustainable business models is a welcome move. Impetus should be given on developing safer battery packs as swapping stations cannot be applied to direct consumers given the safety aspect as this will further lead to making the ownership of the vehicle complex,” mentioned Suhas Rajkumar, CEO & Founder, Simple Energy.

0 Comments

“The fact that the Union Budget 2022, did not focus on the traditional auto business does show the intent of the government to focus on new technologies with its zero fossil fuel policy. What was missed was an explicit statement of the extension of the FAME scheme and how it can support the expansion of the charging network in India to help facilitate the switch from petrol and diesel-based vehicles to EVs,” mentioned Maxson Lewis, Managing Director & CEO, Magenta, an organization offering a spectrum of companies the EV worth chain, from charging {hardware} and software program, charging companies (ChargeGrid) and final mile supply companies utilizing electrical mobility.

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.