Union health minister Mandaviya to hold Covid review meeting today with southern states, UTs

Union well being minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level assembly at present with the well being ministers of Southern states’, Union territories to evaluation the coronavirus illness (Covid-19) state of affairs. He will even evaluation public well being measures taken in view of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The Covid-19 evaluation meet shall be held just about at 2.30pm.

The state well being ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are anticipated to attend the assembly, reported ANI citing folks aware of the matter. Senior well being officers will even attend the assembly.

Mandaviya held a high-level Covid evaluation assembly with 9 Northern states and UTs on Tuesday the place he suggested to share Covid testing and vaccination knowledge in a well timed method. He requested the states witnessing a decline in Covid-19 testing to ramp it up by RTPCR.

Mandaviya asks states to ramp up tests, share timely vax data at Covid meet

Advising the states and UTs to make sure environment friendly monitoring of these in dwelling isolation in step with the nationwide tips, the minister mentioned, “This will ensure that the vulnerable categories of active cases in home isolation get the required medical help in a timely manner.”

He reminded them to maintain an in depth watch on the rising clusters and hotspots of Covid-19 and monitor the development of hospitalisations and virus-related deaths. Mandaviya mentioned that with our previous expertise, ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ together with monitoring of instances stays essential for Covid administration.

In order to expedite the implementation of actions below the ECRP-II package deal, he requested the “well being ministers and the state authorities to plug the prevailing gaps by effectively using the quantity sanctioned for numerous infra tasks.”

