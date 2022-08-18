Union minister Nitin Gadkari calls on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari referred to as on legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai to hunt assist for the National Road Safety Mission in India – a marketing campaign to enhance highway security and scale back highway crash casualties.

According to a report by information company ANI, in India about 80,000 persons are killed in highway crashes yearly which is 13 per cent of fatalities worldwide.

Most collisions happen on account of carelessness or a scarcity of highway security information on the a part of the highway person.

With the assistance of Amitabh Bachchan – who has promoted numerous public security messages through the years – the ministry of highway transport and freeway goals to supply highway security data and scale back the variety of folks killed and injured on roads yearly.

Earlier within the day, Gadkari additionally pitched for the usage of various fuels for automobiles to cut back the import of crude oil in addition to minimize down on air pollution.