Union Minister, Son Interrogated In Sushant Rajput’s Ex-Manager’s Death Case

Disha Salian Case: The Ranes’ legal professionals had mentioned they would seem earlier than the police on Saturday. (File)

Mumbai:

Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane had been quizzed by the police in Mumbai for a number of hours on Saturday in reference to a case registered towards them for allegedly making slanderous and deceptive statements concerning the dying of Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former supervisor.

Mr Rane and his son, each BJP leaders, arrived on the Malvani police station within the western suburbs round 1.45 pm, and left round 10.45 pm, 9 hours later. The Union minister’s supporters thronged outdoors the police station when he arrived.

The Malvani police had earlier despatched a discover to Nitesh Rane to seem earlier than the investigating officer on Thursday. His father was requested to seem on Friday. But their legal professionals had mentioned that because the state legislature was in session, the 2 leaders would seem earlier than the police on Saturday.

A court docket in Mumbai on Friday had granted interim safety from arrest until March 10 to each Union minister Mr Rane and his son. The Ranes had filed anticipatory bail functions earlier than the Dindoshi classes court docket in suburban Malad fearing arrest within the case.

According to the FIR registered by Malvani police, Union MSME minister Mr Rane made sure remarks about Disha Salian’s dying at a press convention on February 19 the place his son was additionally current.

Salian allegedly dedicated suicide by leaping off a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days earlier than actor Rajput (34) was discovered hanging at his condominium in suburban Bandra.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the police station on Saturday night time, Narayan Rane claimed that after the deaths of Salian and Rajput, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray known as him twice and requested him to not speak about Salian’s dying.

Officials from the chief minister’s workplace or spokespersons of the Shiv Sena, Mr Thackeray’s social gathering, weren’t accessible for feedback instantly.

Narayan Rane, a former Shiv Sena chief himself, turned a bitter critic of Uddhav Thackeray after falling out with him and leaving the social gathering in 2005.

