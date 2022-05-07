Union Station workers to get more security after outcry over attacks

More than a dozen janitors and staff who’ve been verbally and bodily attacked at Union Station by homeless people will get higher safety, transit officers stated this week.

Protesters collect at Union Station on Thursday demanding extra safety for the janitors that work there. (Rachel Uranga)

Amid strain from native officers and the union representing janitors, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Agency stated it should add safety to Union Station and take extra precautions, together with locking public loos as janitors clear them whereas posting a guard exterior.

“This is a good first step,” stated Alejandra Valles, chief of employees of SEIU United Service Workers West representing janitors working there. “But it is not a fix. This is a long-term problem that requires long-term solutions.”

During the pandemic, the long-lasting station turned a shelter for homeless women and men, many with severe psychological well being points.

Last week, the Los Angeles Times detailed widespread fear amongst low-wage staff on the transit hub who had been typically taunted and threatened whereas working. One janitor was overwhelmed with a mallet within the rest room final yr the place homeless women and men typically bathe or use medication.

In the primary two months of this yr, violent crime on the station has shot up 94% over the identical interval final yr, and property crime has doubled.

“Safety remains our No. 1 priority,” Metro spokesperson David Sotero stated in an announcement late Thursday. He stated the company is working with regulation enforcement, social service suppliers and personal safety “to increase physical security at Union Station and discourage criminal activity.”

Metro stations, trains and buses have turn into a refuge for unhoused folks, and the company has spent thousands and thousands making an attempt to get them into shelter, however the issue persists. Union Station is floor zero. Its historic concourses are among the few public locations with loos which are open all night time downtown and sit a few mile from skid row, throughout from encampments on overpasses above the 101 Freeway.

Beginning on Monday, Metro will confirm patrons have enterprise on the station and kick out anybody participating in criminality. The entrances on the south and north gardens the place homeless folks typically relaxation can be closed. Mental well being groups will deploy on the station, along with beefed up patrols. And all staff will obtain quarterly coaching in deescalating tense and probably harmful conditions.

LAPD Transit Services Bureau Deputy Chief Donald Graham wouldn’t say what number of officers are deployed however stated that the division has doubled its assets at Union Station and is now working with personal safety to coordinate responses.

On Thursday, the union held a rally in entrance of Union Station the place dozens of janitors chanted “justice for janitors” as they marched beneath the clock tower on the picturesque entrance. Among them was Gerardo Mixcoatl, who stopped an assault on his colleague. The union is looking for higher police response time, protocols in life-threatening occasions and different calls for to enhance safety for the employees who clear the station.

Los Angeles councilman Kevin de Leon excursions Union Station on April 29 with janitor Gerardo Mixcoatl, who was attacked in a toilet there final yr. (Rachel Uranga)

Valles, who led the rally with a bullhorn, stated that she hopes Metro can be extra bold and never simply search to “discourage” prison exercise. Rather, she needs a zero-tolerance method for prison exercise that threatens the livelihood of the immigrant workforce she represents and the riders that use the system.

“No one should have to go through what these essential workers are experiencing,” Councilman Kevin de León, a mayoral candidate, informed the heads of Metro, Metrolink and Amtrak in a letter earlier this week. He requested the businesses, which collectively handle the placement, to instantly tackle situations by including psychological well being groups, amongst different measures. Supervisor Janice Hahn, who’s a Metro Board director, additionally expressed dismay, saying she supported the the employees’ requires elevated safety and higher protocols.

“What is happening to janitors at Union Station is unacceptable. No one should have to go through what these essential workers are experiencing,” she stated.