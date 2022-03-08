Unions issue 48-hour strike notice to Sibanye Gold mines | Fin24

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), have issued Sibanye-Stillwater with a discover of intention to embark on protected strike motion on the firm’s gold mines, beginning on Wednesday night.

After months of protracted wage talks, Sibanye and employees represented by the 2 unions have failed to come back to an settlement.

Against a requirement of a R1 000 enhance in annually of a three-year settlement for class 4 to eight employees, Sibanye has supplied a R700 elevated in annually. The firm has additionally provide a R100 enhance within the residing out allowance in annually, though the unions say this allowance advantages a small portion of employees.

Unions had initially negotiated as a part of a coalition that additionally included UASA and Solidarity.

Solidarity has accepted a wage provide of a 5% enhance in annually for miners, artisans and officers. In a secret poll performed by NUM and UASA final week, UASA’s members didn’t vote in favour of business motion.

Around 79% of NUM’s members that voted on the Gauteng gold mines had been in favour of a strike whereas solely 18% had been in favour of motion on the Beatrix gold mine within the Free State.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman stated the choice to strike was disappointing.

The provide, he stated, is honest, contemplating present inflationary residing prices, the sustainability of the South African gold operations and the pursuits of all stakeholders for the long run.

“The offer is final; wage increases that are higher than inflation are not sustainable and cannot be considered,” he stated.