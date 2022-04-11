Unions vow to protect John Curtin Hotel after sale to mystery buyer

“Any application for redevelopment of the site will be reviewed very carefully by us, and by that I mean very carefully,” deputy lord mayor Nicholas Reece mentioned. Loading “Melbourne has lost too many of its heritage pubs and its important we protect venues like the John Curtin Hotel not just as an important building in a heritage precinct, but also as a venue with enormous cultural and social significance to our city.” The interim safety signifies that the heritage worth of The Curtin should be thought of in any proposal to redevelop the positioning however it’s nonetheless doable for the brand new proprietor to only hold the facade of the pub and switch it into residences. The John Curtin Hotel on the sting of the CBD. Credit:Penny Stephens

“The social value of heritage buildings like The Curtin is recognised in Victoria’s heritage planning system but it is an area that is still in development and there remains uncertainty as to exactly where the boundaries lie,” Reece mentioned. Felicity Watson, advocacy supervisor for the National Trust of Australia, mentioned the pub was protected by a neighborhood heritage overlay within the Melbourne Planning Scheme which meant that any proposed improvement must think about the heritage values of the lodge in step with the City of Melbourne’s heritage coverage. Loading “The City of Melbourne is proposing to upgrade this protection through the current Carlton Heritage Review and we call on the Minister for Planning to urgently grant interim protection to the Curtin and other significant places identified in the review which may be vulnerable to redevelopment,” Watson mentioned. The Curtin has additionally been dwelling to waves of latest stay music starting from experimental to punk and was one of many first locations the place rising Aboriginal artists might play within the ’80s.