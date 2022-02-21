Unions warn 2022 will be the year of strikes

A Unions NSW government has given an ominous warning to commuters after Sydney’s Monday morning railroad chaos.

Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey has warned the general public to be ready for extended durations of strikes following Sydney’s large walk-off on Monday.

Hundreds of commuters had been left stranded at prepare stations throughout town following the snap 2am resolution from Transport for NSW to cancel all rail providers.

No substitute buses had been organised, with commuters being informed this morning to search out their very own different transport preparations.

Stagnating wages mixed with the rising price of dwelling have been a significant driver for the employees’ motion.

“This is not an easy decision for workers to make. No one relishes going on strike. But these workers have little alternative,” Mr Morey informed The Daily Telegraph.

“Everything is going up except their pay and they have no capacity to bargain for higher wages. The last quarterly inflation numbers said the cost of living was up 3.5 per cent in the past year, while wages only increased 2.2 per cent.

“For as long as the wage cap ­remains in place there will be strikes. They will happen next week, next month and the month after that.”

Mr Morey stated the NSW authorities “can end all of this very quickly by allowing nurses, paramedics, teachers and other pandemic heroes to bargain for a fair wage rise”.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus stated the Monday strikes had been a “last resort”, claiming Covid-19 coverage had pushed staff to the brink.

“That’s the type of example where workers do have a right to stop work and not work in situations where they’re being put in danger,” Ms McManus informed Today on Monday.

“If you decide that you’re going to be lax about it or let people work where they might be infectious, it actually creates a bigger problem.

“That’s our message to employers, you’re going to have more of your workers sick, more of your workers out and you’re putting in danger sometimes your customers as well as other workers.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard slammed the “illegal strike”, condemning NSW Labor for its “bob-each-way approach”.

“The NSW Labor leader and his senior shadow ministers were all out supporting the illegal strike, but their ‘bob each way’ approach saw Labor not committing to introduce the form of ratios that the union is demanding,” Mr Hazzard stated.

NSW Labor’s Shadow Minister for Transport, Jo Haylen, has urged the federal government and union to on the very least negotiate the working of trains for the afternoon peak.

“Here’s an idea. Instead of hurling insults at rail workers, how about the Minister sits down with the union and negotiates now so we can get the afternoon peak service rolling?” she wrote on Twitter.

“After all, rail workers turned up at 2:00am today ready and willing to work. Let’s let them!”

Transport for NSW stated it was made obvious late final evening that the Sydney prepare providers wouldn’t be capable of function safely at this time.

“It was clear at midnight following a weekend of intensive negotiations between Transport for NSW, NSW TrainLink and the RTBU, that Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink would not be able to safely operate train services,” Transport for NSW stated in an announcement this morning.

“This was a difficult decision to make but we cannot and will not compromise on safety.

“We apologise to customers for what is clearly an unacceptable course of action.”