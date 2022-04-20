‘Unique on a global scale’: NSW nears elimination of HIV as cases fall to record lows

NSW’s newest HIV Strategy report reveals testing for HIV was 12 per cent decrease final yr than throughout 2019, however charges elevated within the final quarter of the yr because the state exited lockdown. There have been 541,800 HIV serology checks within the state in 2021, much like the 547,287 recorded in 2020. Testing in public sexual well being clinics has been considerably down since mid-2020. Although a rise was seen within the October-to-December quarter, it solely constituted 58 per cent of checks throughout the identical interval in 2019. An identical sample was seen amongst folks beginning PrEP, with a 61 per cent enhance in folks beginning therapy in October to December final yr, in comparison with the earlier quarter, however fewer folks beginning the preventative remedy than within the pre-COVID world. Almost a 3rd of the 178 new diagnoses final yr have been in those that seemingly contracted the virus just lately, or throughout the previous 12 months.

HIV diagnoses in NSW have progressively tracked down from 2015 to 2019, dropping by about 20 per total and by 25 per cent amongst males who’ve intercourse with males. Loading The goal of the HIV Strategy 2021-2025 is the digital elimination of transmission by decreasing preventable infections by 90 per cent, beginning folks on therapy quickly after analysis and decreasing stigma and discrimination as a barrier to prevention and therapy. But Grulich famous that in various teams in NSW “we are not seeing declines of the same magnitude as those in Australian-born gay men and those living in cities”. “We do need to focus driving infections down in young men born overseas and people living in outer Sydney suburban and regional NSW,” he stated.

Head of NSW Health’s STI Programs Unit, Dr Christopher Bourne, stated whereas testing fell away throughout 2021 the numbers “were still pretty good. In other countries, the drops have been way more dramatic”. “What we’re seeing is essentially the extension of the downward trend. Men who are HIV negative are still accessing PrEP and testing rates are now moving back to where they should be. The important thing is that fewer infections are newly acquired.” Ruan Uys, who was recognized with HIV in 2016, stated regardless of the preliminary disgrace and stigma when he was recognized, finally it was peer connection that saved his life. He now works in advocacy on the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation in Sydney, after founding the “Hivsters” on-line assist group. “We have the tools, we have the science, to end HIV. What we need to do is educate and reduce stigma around it,” he stated.

While vital strides have been made with selling messages together with the advantages of PrEP amongst males who’ve intercourse with males, Uys stated this info wanted to unfold to the an infection’s new frontier. Loading “HIV is fast becoming a heterosexually acquired infection,” he stated. “It’s important for hetero and bi people to get tested. Migrants, the international student community – those communities really need to know we have the support here for them.” Uys stated whereas he was “super privileged” to stay in a time the place HIV will be handled with a day by day tablet, it was vital the general public additionally knew in regards to the different remedies accessible. Earlier this month, Cabenuva, Australia’s first long-acting HIV therapy was added to the PBS. The injection, given each two months, is a substitute for a day by day tablet.