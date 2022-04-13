UNITAR appoints David Evangelista to Advisory Board of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy

David Evangelista, President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia, talking at Special Olympics Europe Eurasia Leadership Conference in Montenegro in 2018.

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has appointed the President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia David S. Evangelista to the Advisory Board of its Division for Multilateral Diplomacy. The two-year time period takes impact from January 2022 to December 2024.

UNITAR is a devoted coaching and capability improvement institute throughout the United Nations system, aiming to empower people, governments and organizations by way of information and studying to efficient overcome modern world challenges and help the creation of robust multilateral relations amongst nations and communities worldwide. Within the framework of the Institute, the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy helps the intergovernmental equipment and governing our bodies of the United Nations by empowering delegates and diplomats.

The appointment of Mr. Evangelista goals to help the Institute’s work in forging stronger inclusive improvement for marginalized populations throughout the globe, and combine this inclusive focus throughout all coaching and capability constructing initiatives. Special Olympics is a worldwide motion devoted to empowering people with intellectual disabilities (ID) by way of the transformative energy of sport and associated inclusive programming. With over 6,000,000 taking part athletes in 193 nations, Special Olympics is dedicated to highlighting the rights and talents of one of the crucial marginalized inhabitants subsets globally in alignment with key worldwide treaties such because the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN-CRPD).

“It is an honor to join UNITAR’s Advisory Board in its Division for Multilateral Diplomacy. Together with the movement of Special Olympics, I stand committed to supporting UNITAR’s mission to provide critical guidance and leadership as the international community looks to address the most pressing issues affecting the world today. One of those key issues is the urgent need for inclusive development to be prioritized among national governments, and we are honored to be a part of this collective effort.” David Evangelista

In addition to his position in Special Olympics, Mr. Evangelista is a former member of the High-Level Group on Sport Diplomacy of the European Commission, a member of the Board of Directors for The Access Challenge, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Center for Sport and Human Rights and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Human Resource Management in International Organizations (AHRMIO). He can be a long-standing member of Lions Clubs International and a Lions Clubs International Foundation Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow. Mr. Evangelista has served as a visitor speaker for the United Nations, the European Union, nationwide governments, and plenty of civil society organizations on points associated to inclusive improvement, incapacity, and world affairs.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. David Evangelista to the Division of Multilateral Diplomacy’s Advisory Board and are trying ahead to collectively work on increasing the Division’s constructive affect on its beneficiaries particularly from marginalized populations within the area of multilateral diplomacy and worldwide regulation in step with UNITAR’s mandate and imaginative and prescient,” stated Mr. Rabih El-Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR.