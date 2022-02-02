United Airlines Hires Special Olympics Athletes in Denver

Cody Field snowboarding on the Unified X Games in Aspen from a earlier 12 months.

United Airlines is a company sponsor of Special Olympics, and the 2 organizations have partnered in an enormous approach at Denver International Airport. Hanna Atkinson, a Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger, and Cody Field, who simply competed within the 2022 Unified X Games in Aspen, Colorado, at the moment are United Airlines staff at Denver International. Their duties embody serving to to tag luggage and helping prospects by means of the check-in course of.

The following is an excerpt from United Airlines Breaks Down Barriers by Expanding Special Olympics Service Ambassador Team, revealed by KDVR, Fox 31 Denver.

Jonathan Gooda, who leads customer support, stated this system launched in Chicago three years in the past and expanded to Denver in October of final 12 months.

“It makes a huge difference to our team,” Gooda stated. “You can just see the joy and happiness on people’s faces.”

And it’s not simply the purchasers feeling the influence. United staff additionally profit from the positivity their new colleagues present. The United Airlines partnership with Special Olympics gives inclusive employment alternatives whereas constructing on Special Olympics consciousness efforts.

“Special Olympics has always given us opportunities,” Field stated.