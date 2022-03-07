United Airlines wants to fly from Washington DC to Cape Town, starting in November

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency through Getty Images)

Cape Town is attracting the curiosity of American carriers, particularly Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Delta just lately utilized for direct flights between Atlanta and Cape Town after a earlier name for a triangular route with Johannesburg was controversially denied by South Africa’s division of transport.

Now, United Airlines, which already operates flights from New York to Cape Town, has utilized to start out flying direct from Washington DC.

United needs three weekly flights between Washington DC and Cape Town to start out in November, in response to an utility filed with the US division of transportation on Friday.

For extra tales go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

United Airlines has utilized for direct flights between Washington DC and Cape Town to start out in November. The utility follows United’s latest determination to extend its flights from New York.

Cape Town is seeing a surge in curiosity from American airways following the comfort of coronavirus-related journey restrictions. The United States (US) turned South Africa’s biggest source market for tourists in 2021, amid harsh and protracted European journey bans which stored guests from Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) away.

Looking to capitalise on this regular development, American airways – United and Delta – have been fast to return to South Africa, with their eyes on increasing choices within the coming months.

Delta Air Lines reinstated direct flights between Atlanta and Johannesburg within the second half of 2021. The airline recently applied for nonstop flights to Cape Town, after a earlier name to incorporate the vacation spot as a part of a triangular route with Johannesburg and Atlanta was controversially dismissed by South Africa’s division of transport.

United Airlines returned to South Africa, with 5 weekly nonstop flights between New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport and Johannesburg’s OR Tambo, again in June 2021. Its flight path to Cape Town, first launched in 2019 after which halted as a result of world pandemic, is about to be expanded from June, with three nonstop flights per week, year-round.

These flights connecting Cape Town and the US have been cited as a serious enhance for town’s embattled tourism sector. Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, mentioned that United’s return was of “significant benefit to our economy” and has questioned Delta’s exclusion, including that it could “hold back our post-Covid recovery.”

And whereas Delta Air Lines awaits approval for its direct flights to Cape Town, United Airlines has lodged an utility with the US division of transportation.

The utility, submitted on Friday, particulars United’s plans for three-times-weekly, year-round “scheduled foreign air transportation of persons, property, and mail between the US and Cape Town, South Africa via Washington DC.”

In its utility, United states that it plans to start the service “on or near” 17 November 2022 utilizing a “257-seat Boeing 787-9 aircraft from its existing fleet.”

“Allocation of these additional frequencies to United to expand service from the US East Coast to Cape Town is clearly in the public interest,” notes the airline’s utility.

“In addition to seamlessly connecting key business and government hubs between the US and South Africa and enhancing consumer options and convenience, the allocation of these frequencies to United will enhance competition against Delta, which has been the incumbent US carrier to continental Africa for almost two decades.”

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

Get the very best of our website emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for extra tales.