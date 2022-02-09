United Rugby Championship organisers confirm European clubs heading for SA shores | Sport

The United Rugby Championship encounters that have been postponed attributable to Covid-19 late final yr have been rescheduled.

Scarlets, Munster, Cardiff and Zebre Parma will go to South Africa in March to finish rounds six and 7.

The rescheduled matches have been confirmed because of the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly taking a flip.

Tournament organisers have confirmed new dates and venues for the United Rugby Championship encounters that have been postponed attributable to Covid-19 late final yr.

The 4 South African franchises – Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – will host Scarlets, Munster, Cardiff and Zebre Parma subsequent month in two rescheduled rounds.

The onset of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in November led to journey restrictions that wreaked havoc with the schedule, nonetheless with the pandemic seemingly taking a flip, the rescheduled matches from rounds six and 7 will probably be performed in March.

On the weekend of 11-13 March, the Sharks will host Welsh outfit Scarlets in Durban; the Bulls will tackle Irish giants Munster in Pretoria; the Lions will battle it out with Welsh workforce Cardiff in Johannesburg; and the Stormers will line up in opposition to Italians Zebre Parma in Cape Town.

Every week later, from 18-20 March, the spherical seven fixtures will see the Bulls meet Scarlets in Pretoria; the Lions sort out Munster in Johannesburg; the Sharks host Zebre Parma in Durban; and the Stormers sq. off in opposition to Cardiff in Cape Town.

“I would like to say special thanks to the teams, broadcasters and support staff involved in rescheduling these games. These fixtures hold a huge significance in South Africa who are eagerly awaiting the first visit of URC teams to their stadiums which have not hosted international opponents since early 2020,” United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi stated in an announcement.

“Having been on the ground alongside other members of the URC management team in December when these games were postponed, we were fully aware of the circumstances that isolation presented.

“Player welfare stays paramount to rugby’s success and after a lot inner session we consider that our golf equipment and gamers are assured that contingences now exist that – regardless of how unlikely to be wanted – can expedite any future course of.

“With 12 of our teams due to tour South Africa before the end of the season we know they will receive a warm welcome off the pitch. Through a sporting lens, Covid has thrown a lot at us but we’re very optimistic that the effort and co-ordination involved to get back on track should reward us with a lot of entertaining rugby and a tremendous finish to the first URC season.”

The SA groups will play their fourth spherical of derbies in a row this Saturday earlier than incomes every week’s break.

They will then embark on a one-week journey overseas on the finish of the month.