Universities in Netherlands say they will not comply with a request for information on Israel and Jewish ties

All fourteen universities within the Netherlands stated they won’t adjust to a request from a pro-Palestinian group relating to their ties with Israeli and Jewish entities, writes Yossi Lempkowicz.

Under a ‘Freedom of Information Act’, binding public or state-funded organizations, the Rights Forumn, whose critics say it’s antisemitic, had requested final month the colleges to listing their employees’s interactions with Israeli and Jewish entities concerned in faith, commemoration or the battle towards anti-Semitism, together with the Anti-Defamation League, the Central Jewish Board of the Netherlands, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, B’nai B’rith and even the workplace of the Dutch authorities’s personal National Coordinator for Fighting Antisemitism, which is headed by Edo Verdonner, who’s Jewish.

Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, the Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands, referred to as the Rights Forum’s request ‘’antisemitic’’ and stated it’s paying homage to the Mayors who surrendered details about Jews to German occupiers throughout WWII.

”In all my a few years in Holland I can seldom bear in mind such a poisonous surroundings for Jews. This is an appalling submission to the bottom instincts of an brazenly hostile group in direction of Israel, the world’s solely Jewish State,” Rabbi Jacobs, , who heads up the European Jewish Association’s Committee for Combatting Antisemism, said.

The Rights Forum was based by former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt, who is taken into account as an antisemite. He has accused Israeli settlers of poisoning their Palestinian neighbors and has in contrast Israel to Nazi Germany.

