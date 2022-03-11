‘Unprecedented Times’: Inflation Reaches New 40-Year High

BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday’s inflation report confirmed file breaking numbers that hardly stunned shoppers who’ve been feeling the brunt of accelerating prices for months.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 7.9% enhance within the general value index over the past 12 months.

Gasoline, housing, and meals had been the biggest contributors to the rise over the past 12 months, in keeping with the report.

“Something has got to give eventually,” mentioned Cory Plassman of Lynn. “The whole system is all out of whack.”

If you step again, vitality prices skyrocketed from year-to-year. The BLS report laid out how vitality prices have elevated greater than 25%. This contains gasoline, heating oil and electrical energy.

“This is truly unprecedented times,” mentioned Michael Ferrante of Massachusetts Energy Marketers Association. “It is a worldwide market we are dealing with; energy prices will react when a crisis occurs in a global marketplace.”

Ferrante identified oil costs had been rising for months, however the disaster in Ukraine solely expedited the rising costs. What occurs abroad immediately impacts pockets right here.

Scott MacFarlane owns an vitality firm in Dedham. He mentioned costs for oil have been altering on him as much as 4 occasions a day. It is altering at a charge he has not seen in his 53-year profession.

“Virtually all oil dealers are absorbing a lot of these increases or just making the same margin with less percentage of profit,” mentioned MacFarlane.

The ache being felt from the pump to the pantry.

Food prices are rising at a charge not seen in 40 years. Experts says it’s due partially to the price of transporting issues to shops.

The Greater Boston Food Bank has seen a rise in want.

Katherine D’Amato mentioned she began to see a rise in demand when the pandemic began however has skilled a latest uptick in requests.

“Food assistance requests have doubled,” mentioned D’Amato. “We are seeing new people coming into food pantries because they simply do not have enough money.”