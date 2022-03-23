UN’s labor agency suspends cooperation with Russia          

The UN’s International Labor Organization stated Wednesday it was halting all technical cooperation with Russia till it stops its conflict in Ukraine, additional isolating Moscow on the world stage.

The ILO determined to “temporarily suspend technical cooperation or assistance from the ILO to the Russian Federation, except for the purpose of humanitarian assistance, until a ceasefire is agreed and a peaceful resolution is implemented,” it stated, whereas Moscow can be suspended from sure conferences and conferences.

The decision was introduced ahead within the ILO’s governing physique by Canada, which stated the vote was carried by 42 votes in favor, with two towards and eight abstentions.

“The continuing aggression by the Russian Federation, aided by the Belarusian government, against Ukraine is grossly incompatible with the aims and purposes of the organization and principles governing ILO membership,” the decision stated.

It referred to as upon Moscow to “immediately and unconditionally cease its aggression, withdraw its troops from Ukraine, end the suffering it is inflicting on the people of Ukraine, as well as refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any member state.”

British ambassador Simon Manley stated it was “another decisive vote in Geneva against Putin’s aggression.”

“The isolation intensifies. It’s time to end this barbarous aggression, which goes against all the values of the ILO.”

Founded in 1919, the ILO is the United Nations’ oldest specialised company, with 187 member states, that are, uniquely within the UN system, represented by governments, employers and staff.

Headquartered in Geneva, the ILO goals to advertise rights at work, encourage good employment alternatives, improve social safety and strengthen dialogue on work-related points.

