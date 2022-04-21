‘Unshakeable and humble’: Environmental scientist Ndoni Mcunu’s death rocks family, fiance | News24

The founding father of Black Women in Science and advocate for local weather change Ndoni Mcunu has died.

The 33-year-old died on Saturday whereas at a lodge she and her buddies had been staying at within the Cradle of Humankind.

Mcunu’s household and fiancé are devastated.

Ndoni Mcunu, 33, bought engaged over a 12 months in the past and was trying ahead to her huge day – however that by no means got here to be after what’s believed to be an accident lower her younger life brief.

Mcunu, a famend environmental scientist and founding father of Black Women in Science (BWIS), died on Saturday whereas holidaying within the Cradle of Humankind, west of Johannesburg.

She was with buddies on the time, stated her household in a press release.

Family spokesperson and shut buddy Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster stated Mcunu’s household had been left devastated after receiving a name from the police that she had died following a fuel leak within the lodging the place she and her buddies had been staying.

The household had suffered a big loss, she stated.

Hlazo-Webster stated Mcunu was planning to get married, including that her sudden demise has rocked her fiancé.

“Ndoni recently got engaged and was already planning a life with Phelani Mthembu. The news has been very hard on him and difficult at the same time.

“But what’s one actually to do in a state of affairs like this? He is actually taking it at some point and hour at a time,” said Hlazo-Webster.

According to Hlazo-Webster, Mcunu was a powerhouse, a force to be reckoned with, adding:

She was a strong character who believed in whatever she set her mind to. Ndoni was a very determined woman who stopped at nothing to push through the things she stood for and believed in.

Her drive and passion to contribute to something greater in this world was something Hlazo-Webster admired the most about Mcuni.

“She was unshakable and above all else she was a really humble in nature.

“The way she was so humble, it came as a shock to most people who saw her from a distance and didn’t know how determined she was in the things she did,” stated Hlazo-Webster.

According to Mcunu’s linked LinkedIn profile. she was a local weather scientist and social entrepreneur.

‘I’ve all the time been her greater sister’

She labored as a part of the secretariat improvement group at South North for the Adaptation Research Alliance (ARA) supported by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

She was additionally pursing her PhD in local weather change and agriculture on the Global Change Institute at Wits.

Among her biggest achievements was to be listed as the highest 50 most inspiring girls in tech in South Africa in 2017 by the Netherlands Embassy.

Ndoni Mcunu. Supplied Supplied

She was additionally recognised as one of many 40 under-40 African Leaders for Climate Resilience in 2019 by Wilton Park, which is an govt company of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, for her local weather change and agriculture work. She has aslso been featured in worldwide media equivalent to BBC News and Nature Journal, which is a number one worldwide scientific journal.

“She indeed was incredibly powerful, but very humble. I think now with her passing, as her family, friends and colleagues we get a sense of the impact of her work and a lot of us are realising just how much power she yielded in our country and the impact of her work as a whole,” stated Hlazi-Webster.

She described her relationship with Mcunu that of a sister.

“I have always been her bigger sister. I mean she was the only girl amongst her two brothers and I was the only girl amongst my two brothers.

“One can solely think about the type of bond and relationship we now have shaped over time,” said Hlazi-Webster.

She said their bond had grown stronger when they both suffered great losses last year.

“We each misplaced our fathers final 12 months. Her father handed on in May final 12 months, whereas mine died in September final 12 months.

‘I felt so defeated’

“And I think it was at that very moment our relationship deepened as we were trying to navigate through the loss of our fathers together.”

Hlazi-Webster defined to News24 how the information of her buddy’s demise had left a gaping gap in her coronary heart, saying:

It was unbelievable, and it nonetheless is now. I felt so defeated, every thing felt like a dream and was surreal. I feel to spherical up my emotions is… pure confusion.

For Hlazi-Webster there’s merely no option to course of what occurred, not to mention attempt to make sense of her buddy’s passing.

She additionally confirmed that they had been nonetheless at nighttime concerning the circumstances of the incident, saying the one info they’d was that shared by the Krugersdorp police that the trigger Mcunu’s demise could have been a fuel leak.

“The police are awaiting a postmortem outcome and will proceed with investigations once all information has been gathered,” she stated.

News24 reached out to police to get extra particulars concerning the incident, however they’d not responded on the time of publication. Their remark can be added as soon as obtained.

