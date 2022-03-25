‘Unsubstantiated presumption’: Kashmiri Pandit body files curative plea in SC

NEW DELHI: Roots in Kashmir (RIK), a distinguished Kashmiri Pandit organisation, on Thursday, headed again to the Supreme Court with a healing petition to hunt an impartial probe into the mass killing of pandits in Jammu and Kashmir throughout 1989-90, saying the highest courtroom’s 2017 verdict dismissing the same request was based mostly on an “unsubstantiated presumption.

In 2017, the organisation asked the Supreme Court to revive all FIRs filed for the death of nearly 700 Kashmiri Pandits, order court-monitored investigation of cases by an independent agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and an inquiry commission to probe reasons for not prosecuting the FIRs by the then state government. The petition was heard and decided on April 27, 2017 by a bench comprising the then chief justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar and justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

“We decline to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India for the simple reason that the instances referred to in the present petition pertain to the year 1989-90 and more than 27 years have passed by since then. No fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture,” the bench dominated in 2017.

Later, RIK filed a evaluation petition difficult this order which too was dismissed with out an open courtroom listening to in October 2017.

Left with the choice of submitting solely a healing petition to query the 2 dismissal orders, the group stated, “The judgment and order is liable to be reviewed on the ground that the order as it appears is based on absolutely unsubstantiated presumption that no evidence is likely to be available after the passage of time ignoring the fact that trials are also proceeding in some of the FIRs since 1996.”

It referred to the continuing trial pending towards Kashmiri separatist chief Yaseen Malik who’s going through prosecution for killing 4 Indian Air Force (IAF) officers throughout the identical interval. “This court has completely failed to appreciate that more than 700 Kashmiri Pandits were murdered and FIRs were lodged in more than 200 cases but not even a single FIR has reached the stage of filing of charge sheet or conviction.” A dismissal of this petition would additionally affect the continuing trials, the petition said.

The petitioner group drew a parallel with orders handed by Punjab and Haryana excessive courtroom and Delhi excessive courtroom with regard to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 the place investigation into among the circumstances have been revived after lapse of a number of years.

As a healing petition has to level out a transparent “miscarriage of justice”, the petition filed by advocate Purnima Jauhari and settled by senior advocate Vikas Singh, stated, “The orders passed by this court are manifestly erroneous and bad in law on the sole ground that delay is not attributable to victim families, many of whom have consistently sought to use all available forums to struggle for justice. Some victim families have not pursued cases due to the real fear and danger.”

The RIK petition has been filed via its managing trustee Amit Raina who agreed that amassing proof “is definitely a daunting task but equally a compelling responsibility” vested on the courtroom of legislation to guard and protect the rights of victims.

In its unique petition filed in 2017, RIK sought prosecution of Yasin Malik and Farooq Ahmed Daar alias Bitta Karate, Javed Nalka and others in reference to the crimes towards Kashmiri Pandits. They even requested that the probe into the 200 FIRs be handed over to CBI or NIA and sought switch of trial to Delhi to guard witnesses in these circumstances.

“Communal harmony is the hallmark of a democracy. No religion teaches hatred. If in the name of religion, people are killed, that is essentially a slur and blot on the society governed by rule of law. Religious fanatics really do not belong to any religion. They are no better than terrorists who kill innocent people for no rhyme or reason in a society,” the petition stated.