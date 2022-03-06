‘Unsung hero’ Khaka makes Proteas history: ‘We’re very proud of her’ | Sport

Ayabonga Khaka turned the fifth lady to take 100 ODI wickets for the Proteas on Saturday.

Khaka was the star in her facet’s World Cup win over Bangladesh.

The Proteas are backing themselves to go deep into the match, which is now underneath method in New Zealand.

Coach Hilton Moreeng conceded that the Proteas had been “sloppy” in components of their World Cup opener in opposition to Bangladesh in Dunedin on Saturday, however there was nonetheless a lot to smile about after a largely comfortable 32-run win.

Being bowled out for 207 doesn’t paint the image of a facet that’s set to problem for honours, however the Proteas seam bowling unit was greater than up for the duty and bowled Bangladesh out for 175.

Ayabonga Khaka was the star, claiming figures of 4/32 (10) to land the participant of the match award.

Along the best way, Khaka additionally notched up a big milestone by turning into simply the fifth South African lady to succeed in 100 wickets in ODI cricket.

It was an emotional second, and talking after the match, Moreeng stated that the dedication Khaka had constantly given to turning into a greater bowler meant she was absolutely deserving of the success she was having fun with now.

The Proteas ‘100 membership’ 165 – Shabnim Ismail 138 Dane van Niekerk 135 – Marizanne Kapp 108 – Sune Luus 100 – Ayabonga Khaka

“She has been one of the unsung heroes of this attack,” stated Moreeng.

“Ayabonga has been one of those very consistent cricketers who has been economical and worked extremely hard around the game and how to improve.

“The accolades that she’s getting is due to the laborious work she’s been placing in through the years and the professionalism she exhibits in all the things she does.

“She’s a very good student of the game and she assesses conditions and opposition extremely well, and maybe that’s what gives her the edge on days when the chips are down.

“We’re very pleased with her.”

Khaka and the Proteas will subsequent be in motion after they tackle Pakistan on Friday.