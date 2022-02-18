‘Untenable’: Lentil as Anything chain to shut down amid financial woes

Social enterprise Lentil as Anything will exit of enterprise by the tip of February amid deep monetary issues and allegations of mismanagement.

Founder Shanaka Fernando stated its three remaining pay-what-you-feel eating places in Brunswick, St Kilda and on the Abbotsford Convent would all shut, citing the affect of the pandemic.

Founder Shanaka Fernando stated the pandemic had harm Lentil as Anything. Credit:Tamara Dean

Mr Fernando stated at its peak Lentil as Anything supplied multiple million meals a 12 months – of which 30 per cent had been paid for. The Sydney restaurant in Newtown closed final month.

“We have tried to hang on as long as we could, but it is now untenable,” Mr Fernando stated in an announcement. He stated the eating places supplied “much-needed” meals but additionally a spot for social connection to these left behind.