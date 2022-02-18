‘Untenable’: Lentil as Anything chain to shut down amid financial woes
Social enterprise Lentil as Anything will exit of enterprise by the tip of February amid deep monetary issues and allegations of mismanagement.
Founder Shanaka Fernando stated its three remaining pay-what-you-feel eating places in Brunswick, St Kilda and on the Abbotsford Convent would all shut, citing the affect of the pandemic.
Mr Fernando stated at its peak Lentil as Anything supplied multiple million meals a 12 months – of which 30 per cent had been paid for. The Sydney restaurant in Newtown closed final month.
“We have tried to hang on as long as we could, but it is now untenable,” Mr Fernando stated in an announcement. He stated the eating places supplied “much-needed” meals but additionally a spot for social connection to these left behind.
Mr Fernando stated the survival of the eating places had been affected by him being on WorkCover since final November and the dearth of presidency assist.
“The backpackers and uni students were about 70 per cent of our clientele, and they made up a similar number of the 5000 volunteers we needed annually as well to supplement our paid workforce,” he stated. “But with the closing of the borders our numbers dwindled considerably. We still provided about 100,000 free meals during the lockdowns, but we are now in a position where our income is not meeting the cost of our outgoings.”
Lentil as Anything launched a GoFundMe bid in January to boost $400,000, but it surely solely acquired commitments for $3435. A earlier GoFundMe in October 2020 raised almost $400,000 which helped partly to cowl workers shortchanged on wages and superannuation. It lately missed a deadline to file its monetary accounts to the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission.
There have been years of board upheaval at Lentil as Anything and Mr Fernando, a former bankrupt, has been accused of misconduct after an audit report alleged he might have used the charity for private monetary achieve and misused authorities grants.