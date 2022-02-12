Untimely injury blow for young Swan

Sydney’s pre-season harm toll is rising after a younger midfielder broke his hand in an intraclub follow match.

Swans midfielder James Rowbottom is in peril of lacking this month’s Sydney derby follow match towards the Giants in Albury after struggling a damaged hand at coaching.

The membership has not launched a timeline for Rowbottom’s return after he fractured the fifth metacarpal bone on considered one of his palms and underwent surgical procedure – however the follow recreation is on February 25.

Rowbottom joins Ollie Florent (ankle), co-captain Callum Mills (Achilles), Sam Naismith (knee) and Marc Sheather (foot) on the Swans’ harm record.

Sydney’s head of physiotherapy and medical companies, Damian Raper, stated Rowbottom’s setback occurred in a contest throughout an intraclub recreation.

“He got his finger caught on one of our other players. Unfortunately, he sustained a fractured fifth metacarpal,” Raper stated.

“He had some surgery with Dr Peter Scougall, who put a pin and plate in his hand. He’ll be reviewed next week with regards to a return-to-play time frame.”

Florent suffered a lateral ankle sprain, additionally in match play, after the joint was caught beneath him in a sort out. The upshot for the 23-year-old is he’s anticipated to be again coaching subsequent week.

Mills battled with an achilles downside final yr and missed a number of matches late within the season, together with the Swans’ elimination last defeat.

He began working once more in late November after specializing in energy work earlier than that and stays on modified duties, Raper stated, however the plan is for him to play matches quickly.

Scans revealed Sheather had some bone stress in considered one of his ft and he spent a few weeks in a moon boot whereas the ache settled.

“He’s just had a modified pre-season throughout January to date, so he’s running well at the moment, but he won’t be in match play for the coming weeks,” Raper stated.

Naismith is on the comeback path from a 3rd knee reconstruction after the graft failed on his earlier operation.

“Sam is now four months post his ACL reconstruction, so he actually had a two-stage repair,” Raper stated.

“The first stage was done back in June last year (and) the second stage was at the start of October.

“He has been reviewed by his surgeon, Dr David Parker, and David’s really happy with his progress.

“Sam’s working hard in the gym with our rehabilitation team; working on his strength around his quadriceps and hamstring muscle; doing lots of balance and proprioception exercises and starting to work towards running over the coming weeks.”

Big loss for brand spanking new coach on season eve

Collingwood key defender Jordan Roughead may miss 1 / 4 of the AFL season after present process proper shoulder surgical procedure on Thursday.

Magpies head of soccer Graham Wright stated Roughead, who has performed 62 of a doable 65 matches since crossing from the Western Bulldogs, was managing the shoulder situation for “some time”.

“It reached a point where surgery was required,” Wright stated.

“The expectation is that he will be out of the selection frame for eight weeks or so, which could see him available by rounds five or six.

“We’re certainly hopeful of that.”

Roughead, a former ruckman-turned-defender, has joined star free agent Darcy Moore in being a key pillar down again for Collingwood previously three seasons and is large loss for first-year coach Craig McRae.

The 31-year-old was additionally a part of the Pies’ management group final yr and has performed 200 matches in whole in a 13-year profession, together with 138 video games and profitable the 2016 premiership with the Bulldogs.

Jack Madgen is prone to obtain first crack at filling Roughead’s function, with the likes of Will Kelly and untried pair Aiden Begg and Liam McMahon, who has switched into defence this summer time, among the many different choices.

Roughead’s setback follows former teammate and Irishman Mark Keane, a fellow key defender, opting to not return to Australia.

Giants struck down by extra harm woes

The GWS Giants might want to make additional changes to their ahead line for spherical one after Brent Daniels injured his foot at coaching on Monday.

The 22-year-old appeared a great likelihood to begin within the ahead line this season, particularly given fellow small ahead Toby Greene is unavailable for choice till spherical six within the wake of his “ump bump” saga.

But now Daniels has injured the Lisfranc joint in his foot, ruling him out till roughly spherical 10, the Giants might want to transform their ahead line much more extensively.

The membership can be with out ahead Jeremy Finlayson, who defected to Port Adelaide within the low season.

Daniels is ready for surgical procedure this week and had been having a powerful pre-season earlier than harm struck him down.

“This is a disappointing injury for Brent, who was having a great pre-season,” stated Giants head of medical companies James Rahme.

“Brent will have surgery this week before we determine a timeline for his return.

“We expect him to be sidelined until approximately round 10.

“It’s a tricky injury, so we’ll take our time to make sure he’s fully fit to return in the first half of the season.”

The harm blow will likely be particularly irritating for Daniels given his persistent hamstring struggles in 2021.

The Giants’ 2021 marketing campaign was harm hampered, with large names Jesse Hogan and Stephen Coniglio amongst these to spend vital time within the casualty ward.

Despite fixed reshaping of the aspect’s finest 22, senior coach Leon Cameron managed to information the Giants to their fifth finals look in 10 seasons.

GWS upset native rivals Sydney in a mouth-watering elimination last, however discovered itself knocked out of the premiership race by Geelong per week later.

The Swans will look to make amends for the elimination last loss when the 2 NSW groups meet in spherical one.