Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati | Tennis News – Times of India
CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic pulled out of subsequent week’s hard-court event in Cincinnati on Friday as a result of he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine photographs and so is just not allowed to journey to the United States.
That can be why Djokovic is just not anticipated to have the ability to enter the US Open, the yr’s final Grand Slam event, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.
Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 main championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the boys’s report. Djokovic has stated he gained’t get vaccinated in opposition to the sickness brought on by the coronavirus, even when that stops him from enjoying in sure tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that nation and wanted to sit down out two occasions within the United States earlier this yr, together with a event in Montreal this week.
Unvaccinated international residents can’t go to Canada or the US presently; the Cincinnati event’s information launch asserting Djokovic’s withdrawal cited “travel restrictions.”
Djokovic has stated he was stil holding out hope of having the ability to enter the US Open, however that will require a change of presidency coverage, which the US Tennis Association says it’s going to adhere to.
Djokovic is a three-time champion on the US Open and was the runner-up final yr to Daniil Medvedev.
Other males who’ve withdrawn from the sphere in Cincinnati embody defending champion Alexander Zverev — the 2020 US Open runner-up tore ankle ligaments on the French Open in June — and injured gamers Gael Monfils, Reilly Opelka, Oscar Otte and Dominic Thiem. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins pulled out of the ladies’s draw due to a neck damage, whereas three-time main champion Angelique Kerber made a scheduling change and opted to not compete in Cincinnati.
Serena Williams is entered within the area for what is predicted to be one in all her final appearances on tour.
