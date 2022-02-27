UP Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting Begins In 61 Seats, Ayodhya In Focus

UP Assembly Elections Updates: UP is voting in seven rounds. Results might be declared on March 10.

New Delhi:

Voting for the fifth section of Uttar Pradesh meeting elections begins. Sixty-one constituencies unfold throughout 12 districts might be voting on this section of polling.

This section is essential for the BJP because the celebration and its allies received 50 of the 61 seats right here within the 2017 elections. A resurgent Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is the BJP’s greatest challenger right here.

The districts going to the polls immediately embrace Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 fifth Phase Voting:

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya affords prayers at his residence as voting within the fifth section of Uttar Pradesh Elections will get underway. Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting as a BJP candidate from Sirathu constituency, polling on which is being held immediately.

People solid their votes within the fifth section of Uttar Pradesh Elections. Visual from Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College – designated as a polling sales space. People solid their votes within the fifth section of Uttar Pradesh Elections. Visual from Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College – designated as a polling sales space.