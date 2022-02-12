UP calls Tshwane’s attempts to cut power over unpaid bills ‘political grandstanding’ | News24

The City of Tshwane visited a number of personal corporations and authorities departments this week, slicing off their water and electrical energy provide resulting from unpaid payments.

They visited the University of Pretoria’s Hillcrest campus on Friday which paid its invoice earlier than the providers have been reduce off.

The college says it has registered a dispute with the council in regards to the invoice final 12 months.

The University of Pretoria has hit again on the City of Tshwane, calling its makes an attempt to chop energy to it over an unpaid electrical energy invoice within the tens of millions “political grandstanding”.

On Friday, City officers visited the college’s Hillcrest campus – which allegedly owes R34 million – to chop its water and electrical energy provide as a part of an ongoing marketing campaign to recoup funds owed to it.

According to the City, it had a debtor’s e-book of R17 billion.

The City tweeted earlier than it may reduce its providers, the college rushed to make a fee.

The college mentioned in a press release: “This smacks of political grandstanding. The campus is home to, among other facilities, student residences, sensitive research equipment, data centres, scientific experiments and live animals that could have been compromised by power interruptions, especially over a weekend.

“We have been making an attempt to resolve the difficulty with the council for months now, with none success. Our proactive makes an attempt to interact with the City have been ignored.”

The City later said, via another tweet, the university delayed making payments because of a legal dispute it had with the City about one of its seven campuses.

The university said it had registered a dispute with the council last year.

“Despite this, we have now dedicated to pay the alleged excellent quantity, pending the result of the dispute.

“The only way we could prevent the interruption was to make immediate payment, despite not receiving prior notice or a detailed account, which was requested from the council months ago.

“Fortunately, the college was in a position to pay the quantity as cash was put aside after we turned conscious of the disagreement final 12 months,” it added.

This week, the City visited several private companies and government departments, cutting off their water and electricity supply due to unpaid bills, which run into millions.

