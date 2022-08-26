Up For A High-Spirit Weekend? Try Saransh Goila’s Guava Margarita Recipe

After a busy week at work, you deserve a excessive spirit weekend (pun supposed). And, scrumptious cocktails are a go-to for many people. No matter if you’re on the lookout for a basic cocktail, a punch for a celebration or an authentic concoction, there’s a cocktail recipe – only a shake, stir or pour away – for everybody. Whether you want gin, tequila, or whiskey, you’d agree {that a} fruity spin makes our favourite cocktails all of the extra scrumptious. In case you do not really feel like going out, stir and create the magic of those concoctions at house. Certain cocktails are so firmly positioned within the cocktail canon that you could attempt making them.

Also Read: 11 Best Cocktail Recipes | Easy Cocktail Recipes

If you assume that it is a lot of a tedious job, allow us to inform you mixology would not should be sophisticated. And, Saransh Goila is right here with an instance. Ever heard of pink guava margarita? Well, now you do. Make this Friday a “friyay” with this “delishas” Peeru Cocktail. “You’ll keep wanting more of it until you’re so full of life – that you will dance the night away. Who’s trying this amazing margarita at home this weekend?” the chef wrote alongside the recipe.

Ingredients:

Guava paste:

Pink guava (diced) – 3 Green chilli – 1 Mint leaves – 8-10 Water cup

Guava margarita:

Simple syrup – 60 ml Lemon juice – 2 lemons Tequila – 60 ml Triple sec or Cointreau – 60 ml Salt as per style Guava puree Ice cubes – 2-4 Water – cup

Coating:

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp Sugar – tsp Black salt – tsp Salt – tsp

Method:

Add pink guava, inexperienced chilli, mint leaves, and half a cup of water in a blender. Make a easy paste out of it and pressure the combo Next, we transfer to arrange the drink. Add easy syrup, lemon juice, and half a cup of water to your tequila. Don’t skip including your favourite liquor – triple sec or Cointreau. Pour some guava puree and sprinkle salt. Pop in some ice cubes and shake it properly. Rim the glass with lemon and dunk it into the spice combine. Throw some ice cubes and pour within the margarita. Voila, the cocktail is prepared.

All self-proclaimed cocktail lovers will not be capable to maintain their arms off this recipe.

