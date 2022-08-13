UP Lawyer Went To Court Against Railways Over Rs 20. He Just Won

The Consumer Forum has ordered the Railways to pay the quantity inside 30 days.

A lawyer from Mathura waged and gained a authorized battle within the shopper discussion board after a 21-year combat in opposition to Indian Railways for overcharging him Rs 20 in 1999.

After greater than twenty years of combating in court docket, the Consumer Forum has dominated in favour of the lawyer.

The matter dates again to December 25, 1999 when Advocate Tungnath Chaturvedi, resident of Gali Pirpanch of Mathura, reached Mathura Cantt station to take a practice to Moradabad. He requested for 2 tickets for Moradabad on the ticket counter the place the reserving clerk charged him Rs 90 as a substitute of Rs 70.

At Rs 35 per particular person ticket, two tickets would have value him Rs 70.

Advocate Chaturvedi requested for the return of Rs 20 however the reserving clerk refused. Meanwhile, as his practice had arrived on the station, Mr Chaturvedi boarded and departed for Moradabad.

He later filed a case within the Consumer Forum in opposition to Indian Railways for overcharging him. The General Manager of North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur and the window reserving clerk of Mathura Cantonment railway station have been made events.

After 21 years, the Consumer Forum gave a verdict in favour of Advocate Chaturvedi and ordered Railways to pay a refund of 20 rupees, plus curiosity at 12 p.c a yr, and compensation of 15,000 rupees.

The Consumer Forum has ordered the Railways to pay the quantity inside 30 days.

“It took time to get justice. But I am satisfied that the decision against the illegal thing has finally come,” mentioned Mr Chaturvedi.

He mentioned that his relations and neighbours had a number of occasions insisted that he let go of the matter however he continued his combat for justice.

Mr Chaturvedi’s household and neighbours have expressed their happiness that the Forum had favoured him in its determination.

One of his neighbours mentioned that one ought to at all times elevate their voice in opposition to injustice.

