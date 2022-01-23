UP Polls: 2 Congress Leaders From Bareilly Join Samajwadi Party

Elections to the 403 meeting constituencies in Uttar Pradesh might be held in 7 phases.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh):

Former Congress MP from Bareilly Praveen Singh and Congress chief and former Bareilly Mayor Supriya Aron joined Samajwadi Party on Saturday.

Both the Congress leaders joined the Samajwadi Party within the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri’s Karhal constituency. Yadav is at the moment a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 meeting constituencies in Uttar Pradesh might be held in seven phases beginning February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh might be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and seven in seven phases. The counting of votes will happen on March 10.

