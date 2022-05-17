UP Temple Idols Returned By Thieves “Having Nightmares” About It

On Monday night time they left 14 of them close to the home of the temple’s chief priest.

New Delhi:

A gang of thieves have returned greater than a dozen idols they stole from an historical Hindu temple, saying they’d been haunted by nightmares ever for the reason that crime, in keeping with police.

The group final week stole 16 statues from a 300-year-old temple of Lord Balaji — an incarnation of the god Vishnu — police inspector Rajiv Singh instructed AFP.

“They also left behind a confession letter which said they were returning the idols because they were having scary dreams,” Inspector Singh stated.

The notice begged for forgiveness.

One of the idols was made from Asthadhatu, an alloy of eight metals and weighed round 5 kilos, and the haul additionally included silver ornaments used to embellish deities.

The thieves haven’t but been recognized.

In their Hindi-language confession letter, they stated: “We have not been able to sleep, eat and live peacefully.

“We are fed up with the scary goals and are returning your valuables.”